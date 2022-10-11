Housewife dies from snakebite in Nilphamari

NILPHAMARI, Oct 10: A housewife was killed after being bitten by a snake in Kishorganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Saleha Begum, 60, a resident of Dakshin Rajib area of the upazila.

It was learnt that a poisonous snake bit Saleha Begum near her house in the morning.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Kishorganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the woman to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.

Later on, Saleha Begum succumbed to her injuries on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.








