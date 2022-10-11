Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 2:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three found dead in 3 dists

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondents

Three people have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Jhenidah and Satkhira, on Sunday and Monday.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a farmer from his own chilli field in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Saheb Ali, 38, son of late Obir Uddin, a resident of Beerpali Village under Burail Union in the upazila.
Police sources said Saheb Ali went to the tong house in his chilli field in Pota Village to guard it on Sunday night after offering prayer at a village mosque.
 Later on, locals saw his body there on Monday morning and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
No injury marks were found on the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Nandigram Police Station (PS) Khairul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.
JHENIDAH: Police on Sunday afternoon recovered the body of a young man from Harinakundu Upazila of the district after four days of his missing.
The deceased was identified as Hafizur Rahman Hafiz, 40, son of Sohrab Uddin, a resident of Rishkhali Village in the upazila.
Harinakundu PS OC Saiful Islam said Hafiz went missing from his house from Wednesday last. His family members lodged a general diary with the PS in this regard on Friday.
Later on, locals spotted the blood stained body of Hafiz in the area on Sunday afternoon and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
SATKHIRA: The body of missing freedom fighter Syed Ali Mandal was found inside a non functional lift of Satkhira Medical College Hospital after five days of his missing.
Police recovered his body from a lift of the hospital at around 1:30pm on Sunday.
Deceased Syed Ali was a resident of Baichna Village under Bhomra Union Parishad in Satkhira.
The hospital authorities were informed about the matter at around 12:30 pm. Later on, they informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.
The deceased's nephew Lokman Mandal said his uncle went to Satkhira Sadar Hospital for treatment from his home on Tuesday.
"My uncle went to Satkhira Medical College Hospital to collect the prescribed medicines. He was missing since then.  We lodged a general diary with Sadar PS on Wednesday in this regard."
Satkhira Sadar PS OC SM Qayum said, the hospital authorities closed the elevator three months back as it was dysfunctional.  Syed Ali might have fallen inside the lift thinking it as functional from the second floor of the hospital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Countryside Events
Nine minors drown in five districts
Two jailed for child marriage in Dinajpur
Housewife dies from snakebite in Nilphamari
Three found dead in 3 dists
Padma bank people facing erosion risk at Godagari
Two crushed under train in M’singh, Tangail
Road mishaps claim five lives


Latest News
BB asks banks to verify global commodity prices quoted by importers
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka seeks more effective role from London
Dengue death toll rises to 70 with two more deaths: DGHS
BTRC blocks 331 gambling, betting websites
Job scam: ACC submits charge sheet against 50
Youth killed in Joypurhat road crash
Country has drifted away from Liberation War spirit: GM Quader
Anti-govt Movement: BNP holds talks with Jagpa, Muslim League
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin talks deportation, house arrest
BB asks banks to prepare citizen charter
Most Read News
76 people killed in Nigeria boat accident
N Korea says recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills
India declines to disclose upcoming UN vote on Ukraine
Malaysian PM dissolve parliament, calls for early election
Venezuela floods kill 25
Russia’s responses will be tough: Putin warns Ukraine
Awami League factional clash leaves two dead
Ronaldo reaches 700th club goal mark
Country's first 6-lane bridge opened for all
India inflation to hit 5 month high in September
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft