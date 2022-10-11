Three found dead in 3 dists

Three people have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Jhenidah and Satkhira, on Sunday and Monday.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a farmer from his own chilli field in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Saheb Ali, 38, son of late Obir Uddin, a resident of Beerpali Village under Burail Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Saheb Ali went to the tong house in his chilli field in Pota Village to guard it on Sunday night after offering prayer at a village mosque.

Later on, locals saw his body there on Monday morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

No injury marks were found on the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Nandigram Police Station (PS) Khairul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

JHENIDAH: Police on Sunday afternoon recovered the body of a young man from Harinakundu Upazila of the district after four days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Hafizur Rahman Hafiz, 40, son of Sohrab Uddin, a resident of Rishkhali Village in the upazila.

Harinakundu PS OC Saiful Islam said Hafiz went missing from his house from Wednesday last. His family members lodged a general diary with the PS in this regard on Friday.

Later on, locals spotted the blood stained body of Hafiz in the area on Sunday afternoon and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

SATKHIRA: The body of missing freedom fighter Syed Ali Mandal was found inside a non functional lift of Satkhira Medical College Hospital after five days of his missing.

Police recovered his body from a lift of the hospital at around 1:30pm on Sunday.

Deceased Syed Ali was a resident of Baichna Village under Bhomra Union Parishad in Satkhira.

The hospital authorities were informed about the matter at around 12:30 pm. Later on, they informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

The deceased's nephew Lokman Mandal said his uncle went to Satkhira Sadar Hospital for treatment from his home on Tuesday.

"My uncle went to Satkhira Medical College Hospital to collect the prescribed medicines. He was missing since then. We lodged a general diary with Sadar PS on Wednesday in this regard."

Satkhira Sadar PS OC SM Qayum said, the hospital authorities closed the elevator three months back as it was dysfunctional. Syed Ali might have fallen inside the lift thinking it as functional from the second floor of the hospital.









