Padma bank people facing erosion risk at Godagari



Erosion by the Padma River in Godagari Upazila. photo: observer

Local sources said, in the absence of a permanent embankment 10,000 people in five villages, such as Chakpara, Kharizaganti, Badalbari Para and Alipur at Ward No. 3 of Dewpara Union of the upazila, are passing days under erosion threat.

Locals and public representatives said, already 500 bighas of croplands in these villages have been eroded by the river.

Locals have formed human chain demanding construction of a permanent embankment. If the 5km river banks are not brought under rapid embankment construction, they will barricade road.

Victim locals said, considering the importance of a permanent embankment, local MP has given DO letter to Water Development Board (WDB)-Rajshahi two times. Despite that WDB did not undertake any initiative, and in the name of dropping geo bags in the river, they are looting government funds, they added.

Dewrapara Union Chairman Belal Uddin Sohel confirmed 10,000 people living with erosion risk in five villages and embedded 500 acre croplands.

This year 10-15 houses have been freshly eroded, he added.

WDB ends its responsibility by dropping geo bags only; it's not the permanent solution, he further said. Besides, he added, it is supposed to drop 500 geo bags, only 100 ones are dropped, and in this way, they are deceiving people and pushing public life to the erosion threats.

Executive Engineer of WDB-Rajshahi Md Shafiqul Islam admitted getting DO letter from the local MP (Tanore-Godagari). That is why necessary papers have been sent to the central office of WDB, he added.





