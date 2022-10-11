Two crushed under train in M’singh, Tangail

Two people including an elderly woman have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Tangail, on Saturday.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A man was crushed under a train in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Atiqur Rahman Ripon, 25, a resident of Saltia Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound train hit the man when he was crossing a rail line in the village at around 4 pm, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and immediately took to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Atiqur Rahman dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: An elderly woman was crushed under a train in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Rani, 70, a resident of Trimohan area under Mirzapur Municipality.

Local sources said a train hit Kamala Rani in the morning while she was walking along the rail line in Trimohan Jelepara area, leaving her dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body from the scene.









