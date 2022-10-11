Road mishaps claim five lives

Five people have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Chattogram, Sirajganj, Moulvibazar and Pabna, in three days.

CHATTOGRAM: A primary school teacher was killed in a road accident in Boalkhali Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Utpal Chowdhury, 50, a resident of Purba Gomdandi area in the upazila. He was the head teacher of Dakshin Dhorla Government Primary School in the area.

According to local sources, Utpal Chowdhury was returning the house in the afternoon riding by an auto-rickshaw. On the way, a three wheeler coming from the opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw in Badurtala area, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Boalkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed after an ambulance hit an auto-rickshaw in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Asaduzzaman Mollah, 47, son of Azizul Haque, hailed from Sadar Upazila in the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station (PS) Badrul Kabir said an ambulance hit an auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Sarishakol area in the morning, leaving the auto-rickshaw passenger Asaduzzaman dead on the spot.

Two more people were injured at that time. They were rescued by the locals and taken to a hospital.

On information, police recovered the body from the scene.

However, the law enforcers have seized both the vehicles and brought those to the PS, the OC added.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A young man, who was injured in a road accident in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Saturday, died early Monday.

Deceased Nazrul Islam, 27, son of Rajab Ali, was a resident of Dhalaipar Village under Madhabpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle hit hard an electric pole after losing its control over the steering in Uzirpur area on Bhanugachha-Patrokhola Birshrestha Shaheed Hamidur Rahman Road on Saturday night, which left its rider Nazrul severely injured.

Injured Nazrul was taken to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital first and later, shifted to Sylhet Women's Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka for better treatment.

Later on, Nazrul succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka at around 2:30am on Monday.

Kamalganj PS Inspector (Investigation) Abdur Razzak said no one informed the matter to them yet.

PABNA: Two people have been killed and another was injured in a road accident in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The accident took place in Dashuria Munnar Mor area on the Pabna-Kushtia highway of the upazila at around 9pm.

The deceased were identified as Salauddin, 29, son of Ahsan Habib of Jumainagar Village under Nazirpur Union, and Istiaq Ahmed Ashiq, 27, son of Shafiqul Islam of Mollabazar area under Bishaghat Union in Gurudaspur Upazila of Natore District.

The injured person is Ariful, a resident of Gurudaspur Upazila.

Police and local sources said three people were going to Kushtia from Gurudaspur at night riding by a motorcycle.

On the way, a Rajshahi-bound bus coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in Munnar Mor area of Dashuria in Ishwardi Upazila, which left Istiaq Ahmed dead on the spot and two others seriously injured.

The injured were rescued and taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

Later on, Salauddin succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH.



