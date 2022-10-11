Video
Two nabbed with drugs in Kishoreganj, Faridpur

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two persons have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Kishoreganj and Faridpur, in two days.
KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with 605 yaba tablets from Katiadi Upazila in the district on Sunday night.
The arrested man is Md Jibon Chowdhury, 19, son of late Anar Mia of Paharpur Village under Bijoynagar Upazila in Brahmanbaria District.
RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Major Md Shahriar Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Katiadi Bus Stand area at night, and arrested him with the yaba tablets.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Katiadi Model Police Station (PS) in this regard, the RAB official added.
BHANGA, FARIDPUR: Police arrested a man along with yaba tablets from Bhanga Upazila in the district on Saturday night.
The arrested man is Md Monir Fakir, 42, a resident of Algi Union in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhanga PS Ziarul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in an orchard in Charbalia Village at night and arrested Monir along with 103 yaba tablets.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.


