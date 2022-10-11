Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 2:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Eid-e-Miladunnabi observed in districts

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondents

A rally was brought out in Rajshahi City on Sunday on the occasion of the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi. photo: observer

A rally was brought out in Rajshahi City on Sunday on the occasion of the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi. photo: observer

The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi was observed on Sunday across the country marking the day of birth of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh) with religious festivity and fervour.
On this day in 570, the 12th Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar, Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) was born in Makkah of Saudi Arabia with divine blessings for the mankind. He also passed away on the same day.
To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Khulna, Kishoreganj and Rajshahi.  
KHULNA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.
The programmes included offering special prayers, Zikir, Doa and Milad Mahfil, holding discussions, providing food to orphans and destitute and bringing out processions.
Khulna City Corporation (KCC) organized a discussion meeting on life and sketch of Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh) at the KCC building in the city.
KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque was present as the chief guest while Md Moniruzzaman, president of Education, Health and Family Planning Management Standing Committee, presided over the meeting.
Panel Mayors of the KCC Md Aminul Islam Munna, Ali Akbor Tipu and Sufia Rahman Shunu addressed the programme as special guests.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KCC Laskar Tazul Islam delivered the welcome speech.
Khaleque, also the president of Khulna City Awami League (AL), sought eternal blessing for the people's welfare alongside peace and harmony in Khulna and elsewhere in the country marking the day.
Various Islamic scholars were also present there.
Later on, the chief guest distributed prizes among winners of Hamd and quran recitation competition.
The city and district units of AL also organized a discussion meeting and doa mahfil at the party office after Magrib prayer marking the day.
Besides, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, Khulna University and different educational institutions organized discussion meeting and a doa mahfil after Johr prayer.
Different social, cultural, religious, spiritual and political organizations and different state-run organizations including the Islamic Foundation, and Khulna Press also organized different programmes.
Several bamboo-made temporary gates wrapped by long rag with affixing colourful festoons and banners were erected at important road corners and city islands on the occasion.
KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.
Islamic foundation arranged a discussion meeting at its Conference Room in the town with its Deputy Director Md Mohsin Khan in the chair.
Hoybatnagar AU Kamil Madrasha Principal Moulana Azizul Hoque was present there as the chief speaker.
District AL Religious Affairs Secretary AKM Shamsul Islam Khan Masum attended the function as special guest.
Islamic Foundation Master Trainer Moulana Jasim Uddin and its Field Supervisor Maulana AKM Mostafa Kamal, among others, also spoke the occasion.
Later on, a Milad and Doa Mahafil was also held there.
RAJSHAHI: In this connection, a rally was brought out from Shirail Colony Baytul Mamur Jame Mosque in the city at around 9am.
The rally organized by Gauchhia Committee ended at Dargahpara Hazrat Shah Makhdum (R)'s mazar after parading main streets in the city.   
Later on, a special Munajat was offered there. The Munajat was conducted by Khatib of Shirail Colony Baytul Mamur Jame Mosque Maulana Ataul Mostafa Qaderi.
President of Gauchhia Committee Dr Shariful Islam, is Vice-president Jahid Hossain Munna, General Secretary Rabiul Islam Rabi and Convener of the Celebration Committee Dr Shahid Ali, among others, were also present there.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Countryside Events
Nine minors drown in five districts
Two jailed for child marriage in Dinajpur
Housewife dies from snakebite in Nilphamari
Three found dead in 3 dists
Padma bank people facing erosion risk at Godagari
Two crushed under train in M’singh, Tangail
Road mishaps claim five lives


Latest News
BB asks banks to verify global commodity prices quoted by importers
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka seeks more effective role from London
Dengue death toll rises to 70 with two more deaths: DGHS
BTRC blocks 331 gambling, betting websites
Job scam: ACC submits charge sheet against 50
Youth killed in Joypurhat road crash
Country has drifted away from Liberation War spirit: GM Quader
Anti-govt Movement: BNP holds talks with Jagpa, Muslim League
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin talks deportation, house arrest
BB asks banks to prepare citizen charter
Most Read News
76 people killed in Nigeria boat accident
N Korea says recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills
India declines to disclose upcoming UN vote on Ukraine
Malaysian PM dissolve parliament, calls for early election
Venezuela floods kill 25
Russia’s responses will be tough: Putin warns Ukraine
Awami League factional clash leaves two dead
Ronaldo reaches 700th club goal mark
Country's first 6-lane bridge opened for all
India inflation to hit 5 month high in September
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft