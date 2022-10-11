Eid-e-Miladunnabi observed in districts



A rally was brought out in Rajshahi City on Sunday on the occasion of the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi. photo: observer

On this day in 570, the 12th Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar, Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) was born in Makkah of Saudi Arabia with divine blessings for the mankind. He also passed away on the same day.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Khulna, Kishoreganj and Rajshahi.

KHULNA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

The programmes included offering special prayers, Zikir, Doa and Milad Mahfil, holding discussions, providing food to orphans and destitute and bringing out processions.

Khulna City Corporation (KCC) organized a discussion meeting on life and sketch of Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh) at the KCC building in the city.

KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque was present as the chief guest while Md Moniruzzaman, president of Education, Health and Family Planning Management Standing Committee, presided over the meeting.

Panel Mayors of the KCC Md Aminul Islam Munna, Ali Akbor Tipu and Sufia Rahman Shunu addressed the programme as special guests.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KCC Laskar Tazul Islam delivered the welcome speech.

Khaleque, also the president of Khulna City Awami League (AL), sought eternal blessing for the people's welfare alongside peace and harmony in Khulna and elsewhere in the country marking the day.

Various Islamic scholars were also present there.

Later on, the chief guest distributed prizes among winners of Hamd and quran recitation competition.

The city and district units of AL also organized a discussion meeting and doa mahfil at the party office after Magrib prayer marking the day.

Besides, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, Khulna University and different educational institutions organized discussion meeting and a doa mahfil after Johr prayer.

Different social, cultural, religious, spiritual and political organizations and different state-run organizations including the Islamic Foundation, and Khulna Press also organized different programmes.

Several bamboo-made temporary gates wrapped by long rag with affixing colourful festoons and banners were erected at important road corners and city islands on the occasion.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

Islamic foundation arranged a discussion meeting at its Conference Room in the town with its Deputy Director Md Mohsin Khan in the chair.

Hoybatnagar AU Kamil Madrasha Principal Moulana Azizul Hoque was present there as the chief speaker.

District AL Religious Affairs Secretary AKM Shamsul Islam Khan Masum attended the function as special guest.

Islamic Foundation Master Trainer Moulana Jasim Uddin and its Field Supervisor Maulana AKM Mostafa Kamal, among others, also spoke the occasion.

Later on, a Milad and Doa Mahafil was also held there.

RAJSHAHI: In this connection, a rally was brought out from Shirail Colony Baytul Mamur Jame Mosque in the city at around 9am.

The rally organized by Gauchhia Committee ended at Dargahpara Hazrat Shah Makhdum (R)'s mazar after parading main streets in the city.

Later on, a special Munajat was offered there. The Munajat was conducted by Khatib of Shirail Colony Baytul Mamur Jame Mosque Maulana Ataul Mostafa Qaderi.

President of Gauchhia Committee Dr Shariful Islam, is Vice-president Jahid Hossain Munna, General Secretary Rabiul Islam Rabi and Convener of the Celebration Committee Dr Shahid Ali, among others, were also present there.







