Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 2:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Remove illegal food stalls from Bahadur-Shah Park

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Dear Sir

Bahadur-Shah Park near Dhaka Sadarghat is a park bearing the witness of hundred years of history and tradition. The park carrying the history becomes bustling with the gathering of thousands of people in the morning and evening. Dhaka City Corporation is responsible for looking after this important place.  But unfortunately they have given the lease to the social institution (park).

Due to which the leased institution has started construction of food stalls in the park illegally. As a result, the amount of empty space in the park will decrease and the beauty and environment will be destroyed.  It will become unusable for common people.

We should all come forward to save the park.  

SM Robin Ahmed
Department of social work, Jagannath University



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Remove illegal food stalls from Bahadur-Shah Park
These girls are Iran’s future… this murderous regime belongs to the past
Is energy crisis looming lodge?
Stop being cruel to house maids
US-China war: Why won’t it happen over Taiwan anytime soon?
Press briefing of Prime Minister can be a great democratic platform
Inflation must be controlled
Myanmar’s social media genocide


Latest News
BB asks banks to verify global commodity prices quoted by importers
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka seeks more effective role from London
Dengue death toll rises to 70 with two more deaths: DGHS
BTRC blocks 331 gambling, betting websites
Job scam: ACC submits charge sheet against 50
Youth killed in Joypurhat road crash
Country has drifted away from Liberation War spirit: GM Quader
Anti-govt Movement: BNP holds talks with Jagpa, Muslim League
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin talks deportation, house arrest
BB asks banks to prepare citizen charter
Most Read News
76 people killed in Nigeria boat accident
N Korea says recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills
India declines to disclose upcoming UN vote on Ukraine
Malaysian PM dissolve parliament, calls for early election
Venezuela floods kill 25
Russia’s responses will be tough: Putin warns Ukraine
Awami League factional clash leaves two dead
Ronaldo reaches 700th club goal mark
Country's first 6-lane bridge opened for all
India inflation to hit 5 month high in September
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft