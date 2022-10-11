Remove illegal food stalls from Bahadur-Shah Park

Dear Sir



Bahadur-Shah Park near Dhaka Sadarghat is a park bearing the witness of hundred years of history and tradition. The park carrying the history becomes bustling with the gathering of thousands of people in the morning and evening. Dhaka City Corporation is responsible for looking after this important place. But unfortunately they have given the lease to the social institution (park).



Due to which the leased institution has started construction of food stalls in the park illegally. As a result, the amount of empty space in the park will decrease and the beauty and environment will be destroyed. It will become unusable for common people.



We should all come forward to save the park.



SM Robin Ahmed

Department of social work, Jagannath University