Is energy crisis looming lodge?



Nawshin Nawal



This means export-oriented industries must contend with declining demand worldwide while managing exorbitant utility prices at home. Utilities make up about 4% of a factories operational expense, but absolutely no revenue can be generated without it. When one considers how the textile industry is responsible for more than 80% of our exports, a limited and expensive energy supply surely spells disaster for our export-oriented industries, already burdened by the global economic downturn.



Declining consumer demand due to record-setting inflation in North America and Europe, our key markets, is already inducing buyers to roll back orders. A global economic recession is just around the corner, and the industry needs the government's support for this critical 4% if it is to weather the difficult challenges ahead. This is a common-sense policy imperative - the textile industry contributes a staggering 16% of our GDP directly, and 24% indirectly.



Sectors as diverse as tourism, hospitality, transport, shipping, and finance are all dependent, in one tangential way or another, on the fate of the textile industry. It is no stretch to say that at least 1/3rd of the population's livelihoods are inextricably linked to the health of this industry. Jeopardizing the livelihoods of millions by failing to support the most significant generator of economic growth and development in the country does not seem like sound economic policy, if robust economic development is the goal.



Secondly, our rapidly declining foreign reserves is a cause of immediate concern. As of July 2020, Bangladesh can only afford five months of import bills. According to the IMF, foreign reserves that cannot support at least 6 months of import fees are considered to be in the 'red zone'. Remittances from overseas workers and the textiles industry are responsible for the vast majority of foreign reserves in the country. If export-oriented industries do not have the state support necessary to remain fully operational, declining exports will only deplete our foreign reserves further and contribute to a considerable trade deficit.



While the amount of remittances received saw a notable increase in July, it is important to bear in mind that remittances also rely, to a certain extent, on the faith Bangladeshi nationals have in the country's future. Once market confidence has eroded and Bangladeshis living overseas lose faith in the country's ability to effectively navigate its way out of a recession, remittances will decline. Economists have already observed this in countries like Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and most recently, Sri Lanka, where citizens living overseas would rather arrange for relatives to come live abroad than invest in their uncertain and fraught futures back home, reversing the remittance upswing they initially had experienced.



If Bangladesh's export-oriented industries are to absorb global supply chain shocks, they cannot do it without the state's support in providing critical infrastructure. Affordable and sufficient energy supply is a key component of this critical infrastructure, without which our industries cannot survive, let alone thrive. It is the state's responsibility to maintain the essential pillars propping up our country's ailing economy, if we are to successfully navigate the significant economic and geo-political challenges ahead.

The writer is director of Crony Group

















