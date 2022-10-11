Stop being cruel to house maids



Alok Acharja



According to the Human Rights Council Law and Arbitration Center (ASAC) data on violence against domestic workers, 333 of them have been victims of abuse and violence in the last eight years. 106 of them died. In these eight years, 333 were tortured, but 166 cases were registered in these incidents. It is also known that 16 domestic workers were subjected to torture and violence in seven months from January to July this year. Seven were died due to torture. In 2021, 45 domestic workers were victims of violence, 17 died. In 2020, 45 domestic workers were abused and 11 of them died. On the contrary, there were 31 cases. Also in 2019, 34 victims of tortured, 18 domestic workers died in 2018. In 2017, 43 domestic workers were abused and 26 died of them.



In other words, it can be seen that even if housemaids are abused, the cases are comparatively less. Even though these helping hands do all the works for our family whole day long, we often read the news that they are tortured instead of thinking that they are part of their family because of their mentality. These kinds of news are very worrying for us. Domestic workers are subjected to physical and mental abuse. We can no longer get out of the master-servant mentality that has developed since the time of the British region. I keep thinking of myself as the tyrannical landlord. They can never get out of the basically godly mentality. The number of domestic workers who opt for household works in other homes for livelihood or survival is not less in our country. Among them, the number of women is more of child ages. They lost their jobs and went from poor to very poor. Most of the home maids come from the village to the city in the hope of keeping their family a little better or in the hope of being a little more comfortable. People of different ages, starting from children, work as domestic workers. They try to survive despite suffering. Even then, newspapers often publish horrific stories of domestic worker torture. They have to endure torture in their civilized educated families. They are also being sexually harassed. Torturing a home maid for any reason is an act of extreme anti-humanity, even for the most trivial reason.

Although the time was civilized, we could not be civilized. Those who work in other people's homes can take care of other people's family and give very little time to their own family. And those who do specific work every day also get little time for themselves. After all this hard work, no price has been fixed for their labor. The incidents of torture are increasing day by day. According to the study of Bangladesh Institute of Labor Studies (BILS), which works with domestic workers, 50 percent of domestic workers are victims of terrible torture, among them 60 percent are children. A large number of housemaids committed suicide.

Despite hard work, we never appreciated the labor of home maids. According to the Labor Force Survey 2016-17, the total number of domestic workers in the country is about 13 lakh, of which 80 percent are women. It can be seen that a section of poor, uneducated women in the country who are born in a village or in a family living below the poverty line in the city choose domestic work from those families. Their main reason for becoming domestic workers is to earn money and supporting the family while sustaining one's own life. Only the family understands how important their contribution is in the family. But there is no recognition of their contribution for the family.



A policy was formulated in 2015 to stop abuse of these workers. If the domestic worker also wants to leave the job, the employer must inform the employer one month in advance. Provision is made for immediate dismissal of the domestic worker with one month's wages. If a domestic worker files a case for sexual harassment and torture, physical and mental torture, the government will handle it. Evaluation of the work of the domestic worker will be possible when her contribution to the family is evaluated. If she grinds his bones all day, her work will not be recognized. But he is a supporter of the family. He is also involved in the happiness and sadness of the family. A large proportion of those working as domestic workers are children. Again, 80 percent of abused domestic workers are children.

According to Bangladesh Institute of Labor Studies (BILS), about 8 million people work as home maids in the country. More than 95% of them are women. Most of the domestic workers who have been killed, tortured, raped are between 10 and 50 years old. Again, a survey by the private organization Back Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) found that 30 percent of domestic workers and 20 percent of female factory workers were victims of sexual harassment. Nowadays there are many job opportunities through training even for less educated women.



A large number of women workers are working in garment factories. Besides, they are earning money through small businesses, handicrafts, farming, poultry farming, sewing, embroidery etc. at home. In many so-called high-society, educated families, domestic workers are subjected to physical and mental abuse. Some of which are published and some remain under dark. This cruelty must stop. To give dignity to the labor of domestic workers, proper rules on recruitment, salary fixation, holiday allowances, medical benefits etc. should be enacted. It should be treated as a profession by recognizing their labor. Adequate steps should be taken to prevent abuse of domestic workers and at the same time we should change our godly mindset.

The writer is an essayist











