US-China war: Why won’t it happen over Taiwan anytime soon?

In recent years, the US-China relationship has been increasingly strained due to various concerns, including the repression of opposition to Tibet and Hong Kong, and the persecution of Muslims and ethnic minorities in China's Xinjiang region. However, Taiwan has been the focus of discussion between these two giant nations most lately, which demonstrates China's aggressive behavior toward Taiwan and in the South China Sea.



Taiwan is an autonomous, democratic island. But while never having had sovereignty over Taiwan, the Communist regime in Beijing has long claimed the island as a part of its own. As Taiwan is also a crucial link in the First Island Chain for the United States if it can be replaced, this has led to escalating tensions between the United States and China.



Beijing's foreign policy has grown notably more muscular since Xi Jinping entered office in 2012. In the South China Sea, China has established military bases. China currently possesses more naval warships than the United States because of its continued military growth. Unlike his predecessors, who were content to wait for "reunification" with Taiwan, Xi saw the problem as a historic obligation that "cannot be passed down from generation to generation."



Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year fueled worries that China may be emboldened to pursue its military aggression against Taiwan. In an interview that aired, US President Joe Biden underlined that US soldiers would protect the area against any assault from mainland China. Concerns between the United States and China over Taiwan were heightened by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "farewell tour" visit to the Island.



Based on operational and diplomatic involvement with the Chinese throughout the Pacific, any prospective military move by Beijing against Taiwan is extremely improbable. The fact that an invasion of Taiwan would be immoral does not rule out the possibility of it occurring. If the conflict happens, it will be more catastrophic than what we are witnessing in Ukraine. It would be a confrontation with enormous escalation potential across all domains.



Beijing and Washington feel compelled to speak and act strong as they consider a fight over Taiwan. There is also a silver lining in this predicament. Many observers believe that a conflict will not break out very soon. Apart from the horrific repercussions of war, certain grounds lead us to assume that there will be no war between these two superpowers in the foreseeable future.



According to a report by CNN Business, Leaders of America's largest banks have stated that if Taiwan is ever invaded by Beijing, they will comply with any US directive to withdraw business from China. "We will follow the government's guidance, which has been for decades to work with China," Bank of America CEO Moynihan said. "If they change that position, we will immediately change it, as we did in Russia."



The other reason for Chinese reluctance is mistrust of the Taiwanese. What if they refuse to surrender and instead fight? Polling is seldom entirely dependable, but all signs indicate that the Taiwanese have a strong sense of national identity and would not just acquiesce if the first wave of Chinese missiles strikes the island and their sovereignty is jeopardized. The Chinese will then face a slew of ramifications.



Beijing is watching as Western democracies throughout Europe and the Far East band together to impose punishing sanctions on Russia, pushing Moscow to default on its debt for the first time in over a century. The Chinese may believe their economy is too large to penalize, but at a time when the Chinese economy has been hampered by the ravages of zero-covid lockdowns, a war-torn economy is especially unappealing.



China's military and political officials are likely to believe that the country is not (now) ready for a full-fledged conflict with the United States. They have an abundance of military assets that they intend to completely incorporate into the People's Liberation Army, which included a new strategic nuclear force, nuclear-powered warships, hypersonic missiles, improved offensive cyber espionage techniques, and a vastly improved satellite network for reconnaissance and actual combat in space.



"All politics are local," as the adage goes, and Xi is in a very precarious political situation. He will almost definitely be handed a third five-year term at the 20th Communist Party Congress in the fall. It is a stunning feat, elevating him to the ranks of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. He does not want a significant war with the United States to disrupt this anointment.



A confrontation between the United States and China is not unavoidable. However, United States-China relations are deteriorating, with the strategic partnership becoming disjointed and beset by new global problems. Fumbling through will not be enough to avoid a dispute. To avert a clash, both countries must build an agreed strategic framework for long-term peace, which will include a targeted, focused, in-depth diplomatic understanding of Taiwan.

The writer is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka





