Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 2:29 AM
Home Editorial

Perilous state of power sector

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Perilous state of power sector

Perilous state of power sector

Following the unexpected national power grid collapse on October 4, regular countrywide load shedding has noticeably deteriorated. Not only has the area specific power cut timing turned erratic in Dhaka and other cities - shortage in gas supply and dollar crisis have pushed the entire power sector on the brink of a probable disaster.

However, the country reportedly produced 9,603 MW of electricity on Saturday against a regular demand over 12,000 MW, since the sector failed to re-start a number of big power plants including Ghorasal and Meghnaghat. As a result consumers are still experiencing excessive load-shedding in week days and even in weekends.

The point in case, according to Power Division and BPDB official statements - the entire power generation sector is being provided with less gas against the current demand.

On one hand, supply of natural gas to power plants decreased and was 1,120mmcfd against the demand of 1,867mmcfd - while on the other IPPs (liquid fuel based) are not operating their plants in full sewing as they failed to procure fuel from open market due to high price.

Understandably, the power plants are being operated with a low load.

The government must take immediate stock of the situation and ensure adequate supply of gas and required liquid fuel for power plants before things get out of control.

As far as load shedding is concerned, DPDC is managing power supply with 300 MW of less electricity in daytime, and we fear the outage level might go up further at night.

We also fail to comprehend - the current demand is 1,350MW lesser but why the government is unable to deliver while resulting only in increased outages.

Simultaneously, the power sector is unable to operate in full swing due to high price of liquid fuel and dollar fluctuation rate.
In the midst of such chaos, state minister for power had officially declared some three days ago that countrywide load-shedding has decreased. We take his statement not only contradicting reality, but also a marked attempt to make a mockery out of people's sufferings.

Even if we leave out the day of national grid collapse, load-shedding on any day last week has been more than that in any day in September. Moreover, According to the load-shedding schedule released by Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited on Saturday, most areas in Dhaka and parts of the suburbs covered by the company have experienced power cuts between three and five times in 24 hours.

To cut a long story short - shortage of gas, higher dollar price and not to mention, short-sighted and inefficient management have gripped our power sector.

We draw urgent attention of the highest political office.



