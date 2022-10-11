Malaysia PM calls snap elections

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10: Malaysia's prime minister dissolved parliament Monday to clear the way for snap elections in a bid to restore political stability as the country emerges from the ravages of Covid-19 and a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal.

Elections could be held within weeks, mostly likely in November, following Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's announcement, analysts said.

Polls were not due until September next year but Ismail faced intense pressure from within his United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party to dissolve parliament and secure a strong mandate in early elections.

"Yesterday I met the king ... and I sought his permission to dissolve the parliament. And the king agreed to my request to dissolve parliament today," Ismail said in a televised address following his audience with Sultan Abdullah.

The palace said the king "expressed displeasure with the current political developments" and had no choice but to agree to the prime minister's request for early polls for the people "to vote for a stable government".

The election commission will announce the polling date likely in the next few days.

Parliament's dissolution came days after the government unveiled a populist budget that included a few billion dollars worth of cash handouts and a cut in personal income taxes.

Malaysia has been in political turmoil since the last national elections in 2018 when a reformist pact steered by ex-leader Mahathir Mohamad overwhelmingly defeated an alliance led by UMNO, the main party that ruled the country for more than 60 years.

Then incumbent Najib Razak, who was embroiled in a scandal where billions of dollars were alleged to have been looted from the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, was ousted as prime minister.

He was later convicted of corruption following a lengthy trial and started serving a 12-year jail term in August for the initial batch of charges. He faces more charges that could put him in jail longer.

Hopes for stability after Najib's ouster faded quickly, however, as Mahathir's government collapsed after 22 months due to infighting. -AFP







