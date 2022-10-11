PTI to move court for formation of JIT over audio leaks, says Imran

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10: PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday said that his party would approach the courts to establish the "authenticity" of the recently leaked audio tapes and have a joint investigation team (JIT) constituted to bring to light those responsible for the bugging of the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

A series of audio recordings have surfaced of late, allegedly featuring the leadership of the PTI and PML-N holding informal conversations never meant to be heard by the public.

Some of the clips featured purported conversations between the PTI chief and his former ministers and principal secretary about a cipher that he has for long presented as evidence of a "foreign conspiracy" to oust him from office. Last month, a slew of audio recordings of conversations between key government figures - including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and some members of the federal cabinet - were released as well, triggering alarm bells with regard to national security.

While the PML-N has denied the content of the audios, the PTI chief has accused the government of "starting a new game of audio leaks".

In a series of tweets today, Imran said: "The audio leaks are a serious breach of national security as they call into question the entire security of the PMO, PMH. As the prime minister, my secure line at my residence was also bugged. -DAWN















