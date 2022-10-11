Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 2:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

PTI to move court for formation of JIT over audio leaks, says Imran

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10: PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday said that his party would approach the courts to establish the "authenticity" of the recently leaked audio tapes and have a joint investigation team (JIT) constituted to bring to light those responsible for the bugging of the Prime Minister Office (PMO).
A series of audio recordings have surfaced of late, allegedly featuring the leadership of the PTI and PML-N holding informal conversations never meant to be heard by the public.
Some of the clips featured purported conversations between the PTI chief and his former ministers and principal secretary about a cipher that he has for long presented as evidence of a "foreign conspiracy" to oust him from office. Last month, a slew of audio recordings of conversations between key government figures - including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and some members of the federal cabinet - were released as well, triggering alarm bells with regard to national security.
While the PML-N has denied the content of the audios, the PTI chief has accused the government of "starting a new game of audio leaks".
In a series of tweets today, Imran said: "The audio leaks are a serious breach of national security as they call into question the entire security of the PMO, PMH. As the prime minister, my secure line at my residence was also bugged.    -DAWN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lukashenko accuses Ukraine of preparing an attack on Belarus
Malaysia PM calls snap elections
PTI to move court for formation of JIT over audio leaks, says Imran
UK follows US in sanctioning Iranian 'morality police'
UAE president to visit Putin in Moscow
Russian-Ukraine conflict does not serve anybody's interests: S Jaishankar
Russia fires massive missile barrage across Ukrainian cities
Mulayam Singh Yadav, veteran Indian politician, dies at 82


Latest News
BB asks banks to verify global commodity prices quoted by importers
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka seeks more effective role from London
Dengue death toll rises to 70 with two more deaths: DGHS
BTRC blocks 331 gambling, betting websites
Job scam: ACC submits charge sheet against 50
Youth killed in Joypurhat road crash
Country has drifted away from Liberation War spirit: GM Quader
Anti-govt Movement: BNP holds talks with Jagpa, Muslim League
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin talks deportation, house arrest
BB asks banks to prepare citizen charter
Most Read News
76 people killed in Nigeria boat accident
N Korea says recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills
India declines to disclose upcoming UN vote on Ukraine
Malaysian PM dissolve parliament, calls for early election
Venezuela floods kill 25
Russia’s responses will be tough: Putin warns Ukraine
Awami League factional clash leaves two dead
Ronaldo reaches 700th club goal mark
Country's first 6-lane bridge opened for all
India inflation to hit 5 month high in September
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft