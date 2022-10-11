Video
Mulayam Singh Yadav, veteran Indian politician, dies at 82

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

Mulayam Singh Yadav, veteran Indian politician, dies at 82

Mulayam Singh Yadav, veteran Indian politician, dies at 82

GURGAON, Oct 10: Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, died this morning after weeks in hospital. He         was 82.
The Samajwadi Party quoted Mulayam Singh's son Akhilesh Yadav as saying: "My respected father and everyone's Neta-ji has died."
Mulayam Singh had been critical for days and had been on life-saving drugs at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He was to turn 83 in six weeks.
"Mulayam Singh Yadav's death pains me; he was a remarkable personality and was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader," wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of the first to post his tribute.
"He was a remarkable personality, widely admired as a humble and grounded leader," he said.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditanath said he felt deep sorrow and announced three-day state mourning in the state.
Many leaders visited Mulayam Singh in hospital in his final days.
Though he had been away from active politics for a while, with his son Akhilesh leading the party since 2017, he was counted among prominent opposition forces in the country. For the Samajwadi Party, he remained "Neta-ji" - a term that even his son used for him.
One of Uttar Pradesh's top politicians, Mulayam Singh was also Union Defence Minister in 1996-98.
PM Modi said as Defence Minister, Mulayam Singh worked for a stronger India. "His Parliamentary interventions were insightful," the Prime Minister said.
In 2019, Mulayam Singh praised PM Modi in parliament, even wishing for his return as Prime Minister after the national election. The opposition benches were stunned.
Born on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh first became an MLA in 1967. During his second term as MLA, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared the Emergency and Mulayam Singh, like many opposition leaders, went to jail.
Mulayam Singh was elected 10 times as an MLA and seven times as Lok Sabha MP. For a while, he was even seen as a candidate for Prime Minister.    -NDTV


