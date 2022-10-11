Video
Miladunnabi celebrated in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Stuff Correspondent

Anjuman-e Rahmania Ahmadia Sunnia Trust brought out a Jashan-e-Julus procession on the occasion of Eid-e-Miladunnabi (PBUH) in Chattogram on Sunday. photo: observer

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 10: On the occasion of Eid-e-Miladunnabi (PBUH) the Jashan-e-Julus procession was celebrated in Chattogram with a procession organized by Anjuman-e Rahmania Ahmadia Sunnia Trust on Sunday morning.
The procession took off from Alamgir Khanqah-e-Qadria Syedia Tayyibiya, adjacent to Jamia Ahmadia Sunnia Kamil Madrasa in the city. It circled the city's Muradpur, Chawkbazar, Jamalkhan, Kazir Dewri, Wasa, GEC, Sholshahr, 2 no Gate and ended again at Jamia Ahmadia Sunnia Kamil Madrasa.
End of the procession speakers said, 'Mercy of Allah, on 12 Rabiul Awal beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) appeared on earth. He established peace, harmony, equality and humanity in the world through the most beautiful ideals.
At the end of the mahfil, prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of the nation.
This year is the 50th edition of Julus according to the Hijri year. Chattogram has colorful decorations around the julus.
In 1974, Allama Tayyab Shah first started the tradition and procession from Baluar Dighi Khanqah in Chattogram city. Since then, the procession has been held on 12 Rabiul Awal every year, under the management auspices of the Anjuman Rahmania Ahmadia Sunni Trust.


