Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 2:28 AM
Venezuela landslide leaves 25 dead, more than 50 missing

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

LAS TEJERAS, Oct 10: A landslide in Venezuela has left at least 25 people dead and more than 50 missing after a river overflowed, officials said Sunday, in the latest deadly disaster caused by heavy rains to hit the country.
Houses and businesses were destroyed in the Saturday night deluge, which left the town of Las Tejerias covered with mud and debris, including felled trees, household items and mangled cars.
"We are seeing very significant damage here, human losses," Vice President Delcy Rodriguez told local media at the scene.
Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos said at least 25 people had died in the disaster as he gave an updated toll on government television VTV late Sunday.
"Unfortunately so far we have 25 people who were recovered dead," he said. "We also have 52 missing," he said, adding that search efforts were continuing.
Dozens of people have died in recent months in the crisis-hit South American nation as a result of historically high levels of rain. "The village is lost. Las Tejerias is lost," 55-year-old resident Carmen Melendez, who has lived her whole life in the town 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the capital, Caracas, told AFP.
Around a thousand people had joined the rescue efforts, Interior and Justice Minister Remigio Ceballos told AFP, as he worked at the site. Residents dug through the remains of battered homes looking for loved ones, while search teams arrived with dogs hoping to find survivors trapped in the rubble.    -AFP


