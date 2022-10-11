Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 2:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

New Zealand to tour Pakistan after abandoning series

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

KARACHI, OCT 10: New Zealand will tour Pakistan twice from late December, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Monday, more than a year after abandoning a series there over security concerns.
Pakistan authorities fumed after New Zealand abruptly withdrew from their first tour of the country in nearly two decades, minutes before the start of the first one-day international in Rawalpindi in September last year.
Monday's announcement follows visits by Australia and England in recent months, part of Pakistan's efforts to revive international cricket in the country after it was suspended following terrorist attacks on the Sri Lankan team in 2009.
"New Zealand is one of the high-performing sides and will provide opportunities to our youngsters to continue to watch and follow their favourite players in action," said PCB director of international cricket Zakir Khan.
England completed their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years earlier this month, playing seven Twenty20 internationals, and will return in December to play three Tests. New Zealand will play two Tests and three ODIs from December 27 to January 15, before returning for five T20Is and five ODIs in April-May.
"The recent tours from Australia and England have left us in no doubt regarding the quality of the Pakistan side across all formats and the extent of the challenge that awaits us," said David.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barca cling on to beat Celta and top La Liga
Qatar media hits back at Europe's World Cup 'rights' attacks
Djokovic ending troubled year on a high
Klopp blasts 'soft' penalty as Liverpool crash at Arsenal
Ten Hag expects more from Ronaldo after hitting 700th club goal
New Zealand to tour Pakistan after abandoning series
Iyer, Kishan star as India hammer South Africa
History beckons for title-holders Australia at T20 World Cup


Latest News
BB asks banks to verify global commodity prices quoted by importers
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka seeks more effective role from London
Dengue death toll rises to 70 with two more deaths: DGHS
BTRC blocks 331 gambling, betting websites
Job scam: ACC submits charge sheet against 50
Youth killed in Joypurhat road crash
Country has drifted away from Liberation War spirit: GM Quader
Anti-govt Movement: BNP holds talks with Jagpa, Muslim League
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin talks deportation, house arrest
BB asks banks to prepare citizen charter
Most Read News
76 people killed in Nigeria boat accident
N Korea says recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills
India declines to disclose upcoming UN vote on Ukraine
Malaysian PM dissolve parliament, calls for early election
Venezuela floods kill 25
Russia’s responses will be tough: Putin warns Ukraine
Awami League factional clash leaves two dead
Ronaldo reaches 700th club goal mark
Country's first 6-lane bridge opened for all
India inflation to hit 5 month high in September
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft