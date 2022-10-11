Iyer, Kishan star as India hammer South Africa



India's Ishan Kishan (L) and Shreyas Iyer run between the wickets during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi on October 9, 2022. photo: AFP

Chasing 279 for victory, the hosts depended on a 161-run third-wicket partnership between the left-handed Kishan and Iyer, unbeaten on 113, to achieve their target with 25 balls to spare in Ranchi.

The bowlers led by Mohammed Siraj set up victory after they choked the opposition runs in the final overs and kept South Africa down to 278-7 despite a 129-run stand between Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79).

The three-match series remains level at 1-1 with the decider on Tuesday in New Delhi.

India lost their openers including skipper Shikhar Dhawan for 13 after getting starts but Kishan and Iyer stood firm to revive the chase and take the attack to the opposition.

"I must say that Ishan and Shreyas, the way they created that partnership was great to watch," said Dhawan.

"The ball was coming on nicely but it was keeping low. So our plan was to take on the bowlers in the first ten overs. But once the dew came into the picture, it was skidding on."

Kishan took on Anrich Nortje in one over to smash the pace bowler for a four and two sixes, but missed out on a maiden international hundred when he fell to Bjorn Fortuin.

Iyer, who reached his second ODI ton with a boundary, kept up the attack despite struggling with cramps midway through the innings and stood unbeaten with Sanju Samson, who made 30, to steer the team home.

Iyer and Samson put on an unbroken stand of 73 for a team whose big guns, including regular captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, were missing after their Twenty20 side left for the World Cup in Australia.

"I think we didn't expect the dew to play such a big part, that's why we opted to bat after we won the toss," South Africa's stand-in-skipper Keshav Maharaj said. -AFP





