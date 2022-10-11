Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 2:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Iyer, Kishan star as India hammer South Africa

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

India's Ishan Kishan (L) and Shreyas Iyer run between the wickets during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi on October 9, 2022. photo: AFP

India's Ishan Kishan (L) and Shreyas Iyer run between the wickets during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi on October 9, 2022. photo: AFP

RANCHI, OCT 10: Shreyas Iyer hit a century and Ishan Kishan made 93 to power India to a seven-wicket win over South Africa in the second one-day international on Sunday and keep the series alive.
Chasing 279 for victory, the hosts depended on a 161-run third-wicket partnership between the left-handed Kishan and Iyer, unbeaten on 113, to achieve their target with 25 balls to spare in Ranchi.
The bowlers led by Mohammed Siraj set up victory after they choked the opposition runs in the final overs and kept South Africa down to 278-7 despite a 129-run stand between Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79).
The three-match series remains level at 1-1 with the decider on Tuesday in New Delhi.
India lost their openers including skipper Shikhar Dhawan for 13 after getting starts but Kishan and Iyer stood firm to revive the chase and take the attack to the opposition.
"I must say that Ishan and Shreyas, the way they created that partnership was great to watch," said Dhawan.
"The ball was coming on nicely but it was keeping low. So our plan was to take on the bowlers in the first ten overs. But once the dew came into the picture, it was skidding on."
Kishan took on Anrich Nortje in one over to smash the pace bowler for a four and two sixes, but missed out on a maiden international hundred when he fell to Bjorn Fortuin.
Iyer, who reached his second ODI ton with a boundary, kept up the attack despite struggling with cramps midway through the innings and stood unbeaten with Sanju Samson, who made 30, to steer the team home.
Iyer and Samson put on an unbroken stand of 73 for a team whose big guns, including regular captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, were missing after their Twenty20 side left for the World Cup in Australia.
"I think we didn't expect the dew to play such a big part, that's why we opted to bat after we won the toss," South Africa's stand-in-skipper Keshav Maharaj said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barca cling on to beat Celta and top La Liga
Qatar media hits back at Europe's World Cup 'rights' attacks
Djokovic ending troubled year on a high
Klopp blasts 'soft' penalty as Liverpool crash at Arsenal
Ten Hag expects more from Ronaldo after hitting 700th club goal
New Zealand to tour Pakistan after abandoning series
Iyer, Kishan star as India hammer South Africa
History beckons for title-holders Australia at T20 World Cup


Latest News
BB asks banks to verify global commodity prices quoted by importers
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka seeks more effective role from London
Dengue death toll rises to 70 with two more deaths: DGHS
BTRC blocks 331 gambling, betting websites
Job scam: ACC submits charge sheet against 50
Youth killed in Joypurhat road crash
Country has drifted away from Liberation War spirit: GM Quader
Anti-govt Movement: BNP holds talks with Jagpa, Muslim League
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin talks deportation, house arrest
BB asks banks to prepare citizen charter
Most Read News
76 people killed in Nigeria boat accident
N Korea says recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills
India declines to disclose upcoming UN vote on Ukraine
Malaysian PM dissolve parliament, calls for early election
Venezuela floods kill 25
Russia’s responses will be tough: Putin warns Ukraine
Awami League factional clash leaves two dead
Ronaldo reaches 700th club goal mark
Country's first 6-lane bridge opened for all
India inflation to hit 5 month high in September
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft