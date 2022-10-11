Asian Champions to be felicitated in Australia today

Sri Lankan team won the Asia Cup in the UAE last month and the felicitation of the team members will also continue in Australia, where the team is now to participate in the T-20I World Cup.

The Champions of Asia will be felicitated on October 11.

"It is an official function of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and hosted by the Sri Lanka Cricket Melbourne Association, Roshan D'Cruz, one of the committee members of the association said over the telephone.

"Malik Zaveer, who is SLC's representative in Australia has invited the entire Sri Lankan team here and a Gala Dinner is hosted".

"It will be an opportunity for the Sri Lankans living in Australia to interact with the Champions and seek their autographs", D'Cruz added.

"We have also invited Mahela Jayawarndene, who is the consultant for the team and also Lasith Malinga, the former fast bowler, who has been working with the promising fast bowlers".

Malinga is believed to have his second home in Australia and has just returned from Sri Lanka.

The invitees have been asked to come in formal dress code.

Felicitating the Sri Lankan team is the only official function for the team before and during the World Cup.

There was also a special plan to felicitate Maheesh Theekshana on last Thursday (October 6). The past students of Colombo's St. Benedict's College, who are now living in Australia had organised a felicitation function for Maheesh Theekshana. who also studied in the saame college. However, the ceremony had to be cancelled at the last minute, it is learnt.











