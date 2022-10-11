Bangladesh even fail to chase 41







Bangladesh Women's team's players celebrating after taking a wicket of Sri Lanka in the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday. photo: BCB

Winning the toss, Bangladesh elected to field first and they had been outstanding with the ball in keeping Sri Lankan under pressure. Bangladesh speedster Jahanara Alam strike first in the 2nd over of the innings to bowl out Lankan skipper Chamara Atapattu. Chamara departed just after opening the account.

Another opener Harshitha Samarawickrama scored 18, Anushka Sanjeewani gathered eight, Hasini Perera and Kavisha Dilhari both collected 11. Leading scorer of the day Nilakshi de Silva was unbeaten on 28 while Oshadi Ranasinghe was batting one till the first delivery of the 19th over, when rain raid at SICS as the game stopped. Guests were on 83 for five then.

Rumana Ahmed took two wickets while Jahanara, Sanjida Akther Meghla and Fahima Khatun took one wicket each.

The rain consumed one and a half hour as Bangladesh got a revised 41-run target from seven overs, which they failed to achieve after Lankan spinner Inoka Ranaweera's devastation. The left arm orthodox hauled four wickets for seven runs from her two overs and eventually named the player of the match.

Bangladesh lost seven wickets within seven overs to post 37 runs, which compelled Bangladesh to concede a three-run defeat. Skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti was the lone Bangladesh batter reached a two-digit figure. She scored 12 off 11.

India in the other match at the same venue, tied Thailand on 37 runs. Opener Nannapat Koncharoenkai was lone batter to show a little buck against Indian bowlers. She scored 12 runs. Rest of the Thai batters made telephonic digits.

Sneha Rana was the leading Indian wicket taker, who clinched three wickets for nine runs. Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma got two wickets each while Meghna Singh took one.

Chasing tinny 38-run target, India reached on 40 from six overs losing the wicket of Shefali Verma. Shefali got out on eight. Sabbhineni Meghana and Pooja Vastrakar were not out on 20 and 12 runs respectively.

Bangladesh will take on the UAE today morning while Pakistan and Sri Lanka will engage in the last group stage match of the event in the afternoon.















ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022After India and Pakistan, Bangladesh even conceded defeat against Sri Lanka on Monday in the rain interrupted ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. India in the other match beat Thailand by nine wickets.Winning the toss, Bangladesh elected to field first and they had been outstanding with the ball in keeping Sri Lankan under pressure. Bangladesh speedster Jahanara Alam strike first in the 2nd over of the innings to bowl out Lankan skipper Chamara Atapattu. Chamara departed just after opening the account.Another opener Harshitha Samarawickrama scored 18, Anushka Sanjeewani gathered eight, Hasini Perera and Kavisha Dilhari both collected 11. Leading scorer of the day Nilakshi de Silva was unbeaten on 28 while Oshadi Ranasinghe was batting one till the first delivery of the 19th over, when rain raid at SICS as the game stopped. Guests were on 83 for five then.Rumana Ahmed took two wickets while Jahanara, Sanjida Akther Meghla and Fahima Khatun took one wicket each.The rain consumed one and a half hour as Bangladesh got a revised 41-run target from seven overs, which they failed to achieve after Lankan spinner Inoka Ranaweera's devastation. The left arm orthodox hauled four wickets for seven runs from her two overs and eventually named the player of the match.Bangladesh lost seven wickets within seven overs to post 37 runs, which compelled Bangladesh to concede a three-run defeat. Skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti was the lone Bangladesh batter reached a two-digit figure. She scored 12 off 11.India in the other match at the same venue, tied Thailand on 37 runs. Opener Nannapat Koncharoenkai was lone batter to show a little buck against Indian bowlers. She scored 12 runs. Rest of the Thai batters made telephonic digits.Sneha Rana was the leading Indian wicket taker, who clinched three wickets for nine runs. Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma got two wickets each while Meghna Singh took one.Chasing tinny 38-run target, India reached on 40 from six overs losing the wicket of Shefali Verma. Shefali got out on eight. Sabbhineni Meghana and Pooja Vastrakar were not out on 20 and 12 runs respectively.Bangladesh will take on the UAE today morning while Pakistan and Sri Lanka will engage in the last group stage match of the event in the afternoon.