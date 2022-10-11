

EBL and Uqeel sign agreement

Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business, Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management, Natasha Kader, Acting Head of Women Banking of EBL and Nadia Islam, Case Manager of Uqeel were present among others on the occasion. M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) and Barrister Nadia Choudhury, Co-Founder and CEO of Uqeel signed an agreement in Dhaka recently, says a press release.Under this agreement, women customers of EBL will get access to legal services at Uqueel at discounted rates along with free consultation opportunity.Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business, Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management, Natasha Kader, Acting Head of Women Banking of EBL and Nadia Islam, Case Manager of Uqeel were present among others on the occasion.