







Shimanto Bank inks tri-party deal with GD Assist,MHTC

Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO, Shimanto Bank, Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Managing Director, GD Assist Ltd and Mohd Daud Mohd Arif, CEO, MHTC have signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations at Hotel Intercontinental Hotel Dhaka at Malaysia Healthcare Business Forum-2022.

Haznah Md Hashim, Malaysia's High Commissioner to Bangladesh was present as chief guest in the programme.

Farzana Chowdhury, Director, GD Assist Ltd, the official representative of MHTC in Bangladesh and senior officials from partners of MHTC were also present in the programme.

Under this MoU,customers of Shimanto Bank will get additional benefits to avail healthcare service in Malaysia through GD Assist Ltd. Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is working to facilitate access for Bangladeshi people to the Malaysian Healthcare Service.





