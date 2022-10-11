|
BANKING EVENT
MBL donates an ambulance to Senbagh Upazila Health Complex
Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) donated an Ambulance to Senbagh Upazila Health Complex as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.
Morshed Alam, Member of Parliament of Noakhali-2 and Chairman of Mercantile Bank Ltd handed over the Ambulance to Dr. Md. Mohibus Salam Khan, UH and FPO of Senbagh Upazila Helth Complex at a ceremony arranged on this occasion recently, says a press release.
Md. Abu Naser Dulal, Mayor of Senbagh Municipality and Iqbal H Patwary, OC of Senbagh Thana along with the distinguished politicians and respected individuals were also present.