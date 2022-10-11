Video
Tuesday, 11 October, 2022
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

MBL donates an ambulance to Senbagh Upazila Health Complex

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

MBL donates an ambulance to Senbagh Upazila Health Complex

MBL donates an ambulance to Senbagh Upazila Health Complex

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) donated an Ambulance to Senbagh Upazila Health Complex as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.
Morshed Alam, Member of Parliament of Noakhali-2 and Chairman of Mercantile Bank Ltd handed over the Ambulance to Dr. Md. Mohibus Salam Khan, UH and FPO of Senbagh Upazila Helth Complex at a ceremony arranged on this occasion recently, says a press release.
Md. Abu Naser Dulal, Mayor of Senbagh Municipality and Iqbal H Patwary, OC of Senbagh Thana along with the distinguished politicians and respected individuals were also present.


