

MBL donates an ambulance to Senbagh Upazila Health Complex

Morshed Alam, Member of Parliament of Noakhali-2 and Chairman of Mercantile Bank Ltd handed over the Ambulance to Dr. Md. Mohibus Salam Khan, UH and FPO of Senbagh Upazila Helth Complex at a ceremony arranged on this occasion recently, says a press release.

Md. Abu Naser Dulal, Mayor of Senbagh Municipality and Iqbal H Patwary, OC of Senbagh Thana along with the distinguished politicians and respected individuals were also present.



