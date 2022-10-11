Dollar crisis weighs down industrial import plans

Amid volatility in foreign exchange market, the tightening of import controls by the government has put a brake on the opening of letters of credit to industrial machineries and raw materials from abroad at the start of fiscal 2022-23.

The data for the July-August period points to a marked drop-off in capital machinery and raw materials imports, prompting economists to flag concerns about the country's investment prospects.

The value of new L/Cs opened for capital machinery imports fell 65 percent to $399.7 million year-on-year in the first two months of FY23, according to data released by Bangladesh Bank.

The downturn in L/C-opening in this context is also indicative of the caution with which entrepreneurs and businessmen are treading in new investments and trade expansion in the current economic climate.

Imports of capital machinery are considered new or direct investments into the country. From that viewpoint, Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute, believes new investments will be at a premium in the wake of economic instability stemming from rising inflation and a surging dollar.

As a result of business people's reticence, the opening of LCs for the major commodity imports has seen a stark decline.

The upward trend in overall import financing has also slowed, with the number of new L/Cs increasing fractionally by 0.41 percent. The total value of new L/Cs opened between July and August was $12.40 billion, compared to $12.36 billion a year earlier.

Rizwan Rahman, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, expressed asking for further monitor the situation. During that period, L/Cs for the import of intermediate goods also decreased by 3.17 percent to $964 million.

Similarly, L/Cs for raw material imports dropped to $4.41 billion, a 6.78 percent decline from the year before.

Business people and bankers say the data is a cause for alarm when it comes to investment. They say no one wants to buy dollars at a price of Tk 105 to purchase equipment for future investment amid fears of another global recession. Instead, they are willing to bide their time for now. The focus of policymakers should be on reducing inflation and safeguarding the country's foreign exchange reserves in order to keep the economy chugging along under the present circumstances, Ahsan Mansur said.

Imports of all types of goods had picked up as the economy continued to shake off the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But the outbreak of the war in Ukraine threw a wrench into the works.

The war's impact on global oil production and supply was particularly profound, triggering a surge in fuel prices. In turn, the demand and value of dollar skyrocketed. The global economic headwinds soon began to blow in the direction of Bangladesh as inflationary pressures grew. As a result, Bangladesh experienced record trade deficits accompanied by a widening current account deficit.

The prices of the dollar began rising in mid-2021 due to a supply crunch of the currency. The crisis deepened towards March this year, prompting the central bank to come up with several measures to curb the spiking rates. -bdnews24.com











