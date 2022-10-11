Govt gives priority to Ctg considering its importance, says Tipu

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 10: Terming Chattogram as the lifeline of the country, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the government will give more priority to it, considering its importance.

"He said Bangladesh is looking towards Chattogram and its port based on strong economy of the country," he added.

Tipu Munshi said this as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the month-long 7th Bangladesh Trade and Export fair-2022, held at the city's outer stadium Ground on Monday. Chattogram Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CMCCI) organized the month long fair.

CMCCI President Khalilur Rahman presided over the inaugural function while city Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Dainik Azadi Editor MA Malek, CMP Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy, The Purbokone Chairman Jasim Uddin Chowdhury, former Mayor AJM Nashir Uddin and Mela Committee Convener and Chairman of Al Arafah Islami Bank Limited Abdus Samad Labu, among others, spoke on the occasion as special guests. There are 200 stalls of local and foreign companies at the fair. It has also six premier pavilions, kids zone for children about 85 thousand square feet land.

He said the government and businessmen have contributed to taking the country forward. The government will not do business, rather it will help the business community in the country as they can run their respective business properly, he added. -BSS











