Govt includes informal sector in industrial policy- 2022

The government has included the informal sector in its new industrial policy and announced that a national informal sector database and an action plan for the development of informal sector would be implemented from 2022 to 2027.

The industries ministry on September 29 issued the National Industrial Policy-2022 with the aim of increasing the contribution of the industrial sector to GDP to 40 per cent by 2027 by enhancing skills, productivity and employment generation.

The policy also focused on establishment of diversified export-oriented industries, creating conducive environment for cottage, micro, small and indium industries and attracting more local and foreign investment in the country.

An action plan with a five-year timeframe has been included in the industrial policy to develop dynamic and efficient manufacturing and service industry. The policy said a national informal sector database and a national action plan for informal sector would be prepared from June 2022 to July 2027.

Economic activities, including domestic workers, street vendors and waste pickers, which are not under any statutory law or not to relate with revenue mobilisation or not registered with appropriate authorities would be considered as the informal sector, the policy said.

Informal sector entrepreneurs, who will be registered with the national database, would obtain MSME certificate following an online training.

Necessary programmes will be taken under the National Productivity Organisation and the Informal Sector Industry Skills Council to increase the productivity of informal sector entrepreneurs, the policy said.

According to International Labour Organisation, in Bangladesh, 87 per cent of the labour force is employed in informal economy. To eliminate discrimination, the policy stipulated that investors would get tax incentive in establishing industries in under-developed areas in the country.

It said sustainability and compliance cells would be established to oversee whether workplace safety, standards of social compliance and local and international labour laws were being implemented in the industries. To attract investments, automated services would be ensured for the foreign investors, the policy said. According to industrial policy, foreigners who invest $1 million or transfer $2 million to a recognised financial institution in the country, Bangladesh government would consider offering him/her citizenship.

If any foreign national invest at least $2 lakh, he or she would get permanent residentship in Bangladesh, it said.

In the policy, the government considered 15 industries, including readymade garment, artificial fibre, garment accessories, pharmaceuticals, plastic goods, leather and leather products, and jute and jute goods as export diversification sector for providing special support.

According to the policy, the government and its agencies would provide short-, mid- and long-term training to women entrepreneurs. The government would provide incentive against export produced by women entrepreneurs. Women entrepreneurs would also get 25 per cent of total SME allocation, it said.



















