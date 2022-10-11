

TECNO POVA 4 Series launched in BD

CEO of Transsion Bangladesh Limited Rezwanul Hoque, and COO Shyamol Kumar Saha, Head of Marketing Md. Asaduzzaman, Head of Business Unit Saifur Rahman Khan, TECNO's Brand Ambassador Mehazabien Chowdhury, YouTuber Raba Khan, senior officials of TECNO Bangladesh, Tech Reviewers, Gamers, channel partners, and journalists from the media graced the event. The event was hosted by Salman Muqtadir and Rafsan, with group dance choreography by Ridy Sheikh and song performances by Kornia.

Rezwanul Hoque, CEO of Transsion Bangladesh Limited, said, "As a global brand, this time TECNO has unveiled the POVA 4 series with local needs in mind. We are excited to offer Bangladeshi users an ever-powerful performance of the 'POVA 4' series to meet all the convenience needs of tech enthusiasts. We hope that this top-of-the-line revolutionary gaming phone will satisfy the long-awaited demands of TECNO device lovers and consumers."

According to the officials, the 'POVA 4 Pro' is one of the best new smartphones in TECNO's prominent POVA series. It has a revolutionary Helio G99 6nm processor and a 6000 mAh mega battery that supports 45W fast charging. The phone's massive battery can be charged to 20% within 13 minutes thanks to the cutting-edge charging mechanism. Additionally, it has a 10W reverse charging facility, making it a true portable powerhouse for gamers and busy users on the go. A fully-charged POVA 4 Pro can last about 10 hours for gaming, and can easily last an entire day without charging.

As the pioneer device in the POVA series, the 'POVA 4 Pro' is equipped with a 6.66-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. With a superior combination of 256GB+8GB this time, the expandable 5GB RAM in POVA 4 Pro, it boosts speed hugely and enables up to 20 apps to run in the background. The 'POVA 4 Pro' featured a 50 MP AI dual rear camera with dual flash in addition to Android 12. With the Fluorite Blue color and an aesthetic and eye-catching design, this smartphone is available at BDT 26,990 (*VAT Applicable).

Furthermore, 'POVA 4', a new version of the POVA 4 series, features a Helio G99 6nm processor and a 6.82-inch display with a 90Hz HD+ dot-in screen. Its upgraded battery system comes with a 6000mAh mega battery and an 18W fast charging facility. The 50MP AI dual rear camera has 128GB+8GB of memory. This smartphone has two unique color variants: Cryolite Blue and Uranolith Grey. It is priced at BDT 21,990 (*VAT Applicable). On the other hand, TECNO also released the 'POVA Neo 2' smartphone, which combines a huge battery of 7000 mAh with 18W fast charging. The 6.82-inch display with 90 Hz HD+ Dot-in and the Helio G85 gaming processor has a large memory of 128GB+6GB. The 'POVA Neo2' smartphone runs on Android 12 and boasts a 16 MP dual rear camera in addition to a dual flash. Offered in two unique colors, Uranolith Grey and Cyber Blue, it costs BDT 18,990 (*VAT Applicable).















