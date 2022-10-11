Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 2:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Factory owners, workers for banning fake bidi

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Business correspondent

Factory owners, workers for banning fake bidi

Factory owners, workers for banning fake bidi

Sirajganj District Bidi Owners and Workers Union formed a human chain and besieged District's Customs, Excise, and VAT office to realise five-point demand including banning of counterfeit bidi and brand rolls on Monday.
They demanded that fake bidi and brand rolls be removed and the customs authorities take action against illegal bidi factories. They also demanded withdrawal of the advance 10 percent income tax levied on manufacturing of bidi and that workers be permitted to work six days per week.
The human chain of speakers stated that the bidi industry contribute significantly to the nation's economy. This historic, labor-intensive industry generates enormous amounts of annual money.
They claimed  some unscrupulous bidi merchants have dodged billions of dollars in income by selling counterfeit bidi and bidi with counterfeit brand rolls in an effort to ruin the bidi business.
For the sake of the country's growth, advancement, and actual bidi owners, the customs authorities should take the necessary steps to halt unlawful bidi manufacturers and counterfeit bidi. They should be arrested and punished together.
Speakers further claimed that nonexistent bidi factory owners with online permits are employing counterfeit brand rolls with the collusion of unscrupulous customs authorities.
Bidi industry is favourable to domestic labor. Consequently, the 10 percent advance income tax levied on bidi must be retracted. Moreover, workers at bidi industries are required to work six days every week.
Bangladesh Bidi Workers Federation President MK Bangali, General Secretary Abdur Rahman among others took part in the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL and Uqeel sign agreement
Shimanto Bank inks tri-party deal with GD Assist,MHTC
MBL donates an ambulance to Senbagh Upazila Health Complex
Dollar crisis weighs down industrial import plans
Rosatom to upgrade Savar facility to sterilise pathogens in food
Govt gives priority to Ctg considering its importance, says Tipu
Govt includes informal sector in industrial policy- 2022
Stocks dip on profit booking


Latest News
BB asks banks to verify global commodity prices quoted by importers
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka seeks more effective role from London
Dengue death toll rises to 70 with two more deaths: DGHS
BTRC blocks 331 gambling, betting websites
Job scam: ACC submits charge sheet against 50
Youth killed in Joypurhat road crash
Country has drifted away from Liberation War spirit: GM Quader
Anti-govt Movement: BNP holds talks with Jagpa, Muslim League
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin talks deportation, house arrest
BB asks banks to prepare citizen charter
Most Read News
76 people killed in Nigeria boat accident
N Korea says recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills
India declines to disclose upcoming UN vote on Ukraine
Malaysian PM dissolve parliament, calls for early election
Venezuela floods kill 25
Russia’s responses will be tough: Putin warns Ukraine
Awami League factional clash leaves two dead
Ronaldo reaches 700th club goal mark
Country's first 6-lane bridge opened for all
India inflation to hit 5 month high in September
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft