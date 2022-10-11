

Factory owners, workers for banning fake bidi

They demanded that fake bidi and brand rolls be removed and the customs authorities take action against illegal bidi factories. They also demanded withdrawal of the advance 10 percent income tax levied on manufacturing of bidi and that workers be permitted to work six days per week.

The human chain of speakers stated that the bidi industry contribute significantly to the nation's economy. This historic, labor-intensive industry generates enormous amounts of annual money.

They claimed some unscrupulous bidi merchants have dodged billions of dollars in income by selling counterfeit bidi and bidi with counterfeit brand rolls in an effort to ruin the bidi business.

For the sake of the country's growth, advancement, and actual bidi owners, the customs authorities should take the necessary steps to halt unlawful bidi manufacturers and counterfeit bidi. They should be arrested and punished together.

Speakers further claimed that nonexistent bidi factory owners with online permits are employing counterfeit brand rolls with the collusion of unscrupulous customs authorities.

Bidi industry is favourable to domestic labor. Consequently, the 10 percent advance income tax levied on bidi must be retracted. Moreover, workers at bidi industries are required to work six days every week.

Bangladesh Bidi Workers Federation President MK Bangali, General Secretary Abdur Rahman among others took part in the programme.













