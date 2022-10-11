

Unilever launches 13th BizMaestros for university students

To participate in the competition, final year students will have to register through the BizMaestros official website, the link to which can be found with instructions in Unilever Careers (BD) page in Facebook. (https://www.facebook.com/UnileverCareersBangladesh), says a press release.

BizMaestros is an intense competition, requiring students to challenge themselves at every step, and learn, unlearn and relearn. Students participating in the competition have witnessed how this experience has given them the foundation for fast-track careers and the confidence to dream higher."

In 13 years, BizMaestros Champions have competed with around 25 nations in the Unilever Future Leader's League (UFFL) competition and made Bangladesh proud in the global stage by winning the championship twice and runners up thrice. Last year, the BizMaestros champion team won at the global level and will be traveling to UK this year for their international work opportunity.

The winners of BizMaestros will represent Bangladesh on an international stage at the Unilever Future Leaders' League, and are also fast-tracked into Unilever's management trainee program. The 1st and 2nd runner up teams receive the exclusive opportunity to pursue an internship with Unilever.

The theme this year is 'Bangladesh Rising With U'. Centered around the immense potential of the demographic dividend of the country, the competition will provide the platform for youth to explore how their skills can drive Bangladesh's economic growth.

BizMaestros, a business competition for final year university students, offers real business case studies of brands of Unilever. The first round takes place through online submission from students across Bangladesh.

The second round takes students through hands-on coaching from experts at Unilever and each team gets an exposure into what life looks like working in an evolving FMCG industry.

By looking at the diverse scope of work across different functions, students can decide early-on the career path that is best suited to their passions and skills. In the final round, teams work on delivering an end-to-end business solution based on conducting real consumer research, feasibility analysis and series of mentorship rounds.

A crucial element of preparing students here involves providing them the exposure into how Unilever connects with consumers to come up with solutions to make sustainable living commonplace.

Speaking about how Unilever Bangladesh aims to exceed its own benchmarks, Sakshi Handa, Human Resource Director, Unilever Bangladesh, said "Every year, we are amazed by the quality of talent who participate in BizMaestros. We have campus ambassadors in 25 universities who help us reach out to students with opportunities that will accelerate their careers. This year, we have removed the requirement for team members to be from the same university, so that the participants have the option to partner with people with diverse majors and skillsets. BizMaestros this year will also have two bootcamps to train to-be graduates on the future of work skills for a promising career.

Over the years, the flagship initiative has provided a platform for the youth to experience the thrill of real business by creating solutions that can bring about real impact.

Unilever globally is committed to equip 10 million young people with essential skills to prepare them for job opportunities by 2030. In Bangladesh, Unilever is working on skills development across the country in various areas, including sales capability, soft skills, and future of work skills.





















