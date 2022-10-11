Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 2:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ICMAB, AIT hold int'l leadership course in Singapore

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Correspondent

ICMAB, AIT hold int'l leadership course in Singapore

ICMAB, AIT hold int'l leadership course in Singapore

The Dhaka Branch Council (DBC) of ICMAB (Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh) jointly with Asian Institution of Technology (AIT) Extension, Thailand has organized the International Leadership Program 2022 on "Sustainable Business Growth in Post Pandemic Era: Why Should Leaders Care?" at Hotel Boss, Singapore, on Saturday.
Dr. Christopher J. Garnier, Executive Director, AIT Extension and Sam Hanna, Deputy Executive Director, AIT Extension were present as resources persons, and conducted the session with giving emphasis on how CMAs should build their leadership skills to contribute to sustainable growth of their organizations in the post pandemic era, says a press release.
Mahin Mazher, Group Managing Director of X-Index Companies was present as Chief Guest and Md. Mamunur Rashid FCMA, President of ICMAB and Additional Managing Director, Index Group of Companies was present as special guest in the program. More than 65 fellow and associate members of ICMAB attended the program.
 The Program was moderated by Dr. Syed Abdulla Al Mamun FCMA, Chairman of DBC and CEO of the Bangladesh Rating Agency Limited (A dun & Bradstreet SAME Company).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL and Uqeel sign agreement
Shimanto Bank inks tri-party deal with GD Assist,MHTC
MBL donates an ambulance to Senbagh Upazila Health Complex
Dollar crisis weighs down industrial import plans
Rosatom to upgrade Savar facility to sterilise pathogens in food
Govt gives priority to Ctg considering its importance, says Tipu
Govt includes informal sector in industrial policy- 2022
Stocks dip on profit booking


Latest News
BB asks banks to verify global commodity prices quoted by importers
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka seeks more effective role from London
Dengue death toll rises to 70 with two more deaths: DGHS
BTRC blocks 331 gambling, betting websites
Job scam: ACC submits charge sheet against 50
Youth killed in Joypurhat road crash
Country has drifted away from Liberation War spirit: GM Quader
Anti-govt Movement: BNP holds talks with Jagpa, Muslim League
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin talks deportation, house arrest
BB asks banks to prepare citizen charter
Most Read News
76 people killed in Nigeria boat accident
N Korea says recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills
India declines to disclose upcoming UN vote on Ukraine
Malaysian PM dissolve parliament, calls for early election
Venezuela floods kill 25
Russia’s responses will be tough: Putin warns Ukraine
Awami League factional clash leaves two dead
Ronaldo reaches 700th club goal mark
Country's first 6-lane bridge opened for all
India inflation to hit 5 month high in September
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft