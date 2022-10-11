

ICMAB, AIT hold int'l leadership course in Singapore

Dr. Christopher J. Garnier, Executive Director, AIT Extension and Sam Hanna, Deputy Executive Director, AIT Extension were present as resources persons, and conducted the session with giving emphasis on how CMAs should build their leadership skills to contribute to sustainable growth of their organizations in the post pandemic era, says a press release.

Mahin Mazher, Group Managing Director of X-Index Companies was present as Chief Guest and Md. Mamunur Rashid FCMA, President of ICMAB and Additional Managing Director, Index Group of Companies was present as special guest in the program. More than 65 fellow and associate members of ICMAB attended the program.

The Program was moderated by Dr. Syed Abdulla Al Mamun FCMA, Chairman of DBC and CEO of the Bangladesh Rating Agency Limited (A dun & Bradstreet SAME Company).



















