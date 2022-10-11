Video
Daraz to distribute new Samsung smartphones

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

Daraz Bangladesh, the country's largest online marketplace, has recently partnered up with Samsung Bangladesh to distribute the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy A04s (4/128) smatphone, launched on Monday.
The agreement was signed between Daraz and Fair Electronics Limited (FEL), Samsung's authorized distributor, through a ceremony held at Daraz Banani Head office on October 3, last, says a press release.
The agreement was signed in the presence of high officials from Samsung, FEL and Daraz Bangladesh. Mohammed Mesbah Uddin, Chief Marketing Officer, Fair Group; Muzammel Hossain khan, Deputy Manager, Sales Operations (Mobile); Tahsin Rabby, Category Manager, E-commerce Business Operation (Mobile) and on behalf of Samsung, Junyoung Nam, General Manager (Bangladesh Branch); Fazlul Musawwir Choudhury, Head of Product Planning; Syed Md. Badrul Arifeen, Chief Manager, Product Planning and Fariz Enam, Product Manager, were present. From Daraz, Shabbir Hossain, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Hasinul Quddus, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer were present at the agreement signing ceremony.                                                                                    
"At Daraz, we are dedicated to creating more opportunities for brands as well as our customers through partnerships so that both parties can get benefitted. Such partnerships create more access to genuine products from the leading brands for the customers. With this collaboration, we are hopeful to strengthen our relationship with Samsung and make Samsung devices more available to our beloved customers", said Shabbir Hossain, CCO, Daraz Bangladesh.
"In today's fast-paced lifestyle, we require faster, safer, and more affordable delivery choices. That is why I always choose Daraz to purchase my daily essentials. From electronics to daily groceries, Daraz has become a one-stop solution for millions of people in Bangladesh. We are happy to join hands with Daraz as it will help our users to buy Samsung phones, including our upcoming release Galaxy A04s, with ease", said Junyoung Nam, General Manager, Samsung Bangladesh.
Samsung Galaxy A04s will offer a bundle of plus points for the socially active people. Apart from the smooth and stylish design, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch display and offers 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor and palm selfie feature, making it all the more convenient for socially active people to take social media ready snaps. The device comes with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 OS that makes this phone ready for heavy usage.


