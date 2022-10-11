

Micro-traders role vital to strengthen country’s economy

There are a lot of micro-entrepreneurs everywhere in the country, including its remotest areas, and they are contributing a lot towards bolstering the local economy.

Experts and business leaders came up with the observation while addressing a workshop titled "Digital Marketing" hosted by Click to Buy, a micro-entrepreneur, at the conference hall of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) here on Saturday.

Commissioner of Rajshahi division GSM Zafarullah addressed the workshop as chief guest, while RCCI Vice-president Sultan Mahmud was in the chair.

Pro-vice-chancellor of Varendra University Prof Ashique Musaddique, RCCI President Masudur Rahman, Senior Vice president Abdul Awal Khan Chowdhury and Directors Shahadat Hossain, Reaz Ahmed and Muhammad Asaduzzaman also spoke on the occasion.

Click to Buy co-founder Prity Afsary told the meeting that they are extending need-based support and guidelines to the young entrepreneurs so that they can go ahead.

Commissioner Zafarullah said the micro-entrepreneurs will make the country's economy functional. To this end, importance should be given on generating a sound environment of providing microcredit for the young entrepreneurs, he said.

Besides, the entrepreneurs should be enriched and equipped with time-fitting knowledge and competence through using digital platforms, he added.

Terming the micro-entrepreneurs as the backbone of the nation, he said the micro-entrepreneurship sector can play an enormous role in achieving the cherished goal of equity among male and female and women empowerment.

Around 90 young entrepreneurs from different parts of the city joined the workshop and they were given ideas on how they can flourish their respective ventures through using digital platforms. -BSS







RAJSHAHI, Oct 9: Micro-entrepreneurs are playing a vital role in strengthening the economy of the country, particularly in rural areas, with improving living and livelihood conditions of the public in general.There are a lot of micro-entrepreneurs everywhere in the country, including its remotest areas, and they are contributing a lot towards bolstering the local economy.Experts and business leaders came up with the observation while addressing a workshop titled "Digital Marketing" hosted by Click to Buy, a micro-entrepreneur, at the conference hall of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) here on Saturday.Commissioner of Rajshahi division GSM Zafarullah addressed the workshop as chief guest, while RCCI Vice-president Sultan Mahmud was in the chair.Pro-vice-chancellor of Varendra University Prof Ashique Musaddique, RCCI President Masudur Rahman, Senior Vice president Abdul Awal Khan Chowdhury and Directors Shahadat Hossain, Reaz Ahmed and Muhammad Asaduzzaman also spoke on the occasion.Click to Buy co-founder Prity Afsary told the meeting that they are extending need-based support and guidelines to the young entrepreneurs so that they can go ahead.Commissioner Zafarullah said the micro-entrepreneurs will make the country's economy functional. To this end, importance should be given on generating a sound environment of providing microcredit for the young entrepreneurs, he said.Besides, the entrepreneurs should be enriched and equipped with time-fitting knowledge and competence through using digital platforms, he added.Terming the micro-entrepreneurs as the backbone of the nation, he said the micro-entrepreneurship sector can play an enormous role in achieving the cherished goal of equity among male and female and women empowerment.Around 90 young entrepreneurs from different parts of the city joined the workshop and they were given ideas on how they can flourish their respective ventures through using digital platforms. -BSS