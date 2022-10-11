Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 2:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Micro-traders role vital to strengthen country’s economy

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Micro-traders role vital to strengthen country’s economy

Micro-traders role vital to strengthen country’s economy

RAJSHAHI, Oct 9: Micro-entrepreneurs are playing a vital role in strengthening the economy of the country, particularly in rural areas, with improving living and livelihood conditions of the public in general.
 There are a lot of micro-entrepreneurs everywhere in the country, including its remotest areas, and they are contributing a lot towards bolstering the local economy.
Experts and business leaders came up with the observation while addressing a workshop titled "Digital Marketing" hosted by Click to Buy, a micro-entrepreneur, at the conference hall of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) here on Saturday.
Commissioner of Rajshahi division GSM Zafarullah addressed the workshop as chief guest, while RCCI Vice-president Sultan Mahmud was in the chair.
Pro-vice-chancellor of Varendra University Prof Ashique Musaddique, RCCI President Masudur Rahman, Senior Vice president Abdul Awal Khan Chowdhury and Directors Shahadat Hossain, Reaz Ahmed and Muhammad Asaduzzaman also spoke on the occasion.
Click to Buy co-founder Prity Afsary told the meeting that they are extending need-based support and guidelines to the young entrepreneurs so that they can go ahead.  
 Commissioner Zafarullah said the micro-entrepreneurs will make the country's economy functional. To this end, importance should be given on generating a sound environment of providing microcredit for the young entrepreneurs, he said.
Besides, the entrepreneurs should be enriched and equipped with time-fitting knowledge and competence through using digital platforms, he added.
Terming the micro-entrepreneurs as the backbone of the nation, he said the micro-entrepreneurship sector can play an enormous role in achieving the cherished goal of equity among male and female and women empowerment.
Around 90 young entrepreneurs from different parts of the city joined the workshop and they were given ideas on how they can flourish their respective ventures through using digital platforms.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL and Uqeel sign agreement
Shimanto Bank inks tri-party deal with GD Assist,MHTC
MBL donates an ambulance to Senbagh Upazila Health Complex
Dollar crisis weighs down industrial import plans
Rosatom to upgrade Savar facility to sterilise pathogens in food
Govt gives priority to Ctg considering its importance, says Tipu
Govt includes informal sector in industrial policy- 2022
Stocks dip on profit booking


Latest News
BB asks banks to verify global commodity prices quoted by importers
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka seeks more effective role from London
Dengue death toll rises to 70 with two more deaths: DGHS
BTRC blocks 331 gambling, betting websites
Job scam: ACC submits charge sheet against 50
Youth killed in Joypurhat road crash
Country has drifted away from Liberation War spirit: GM Quader
Anti-govt Movement: BNP holds talks with Jagpa, Muslim League
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin talks deportation, house arrest
BB asks banks to prepare citizen charter
Most Read News
76 people killed in Nigeria boat accident
N Korea says recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills
India declines to disclose upcoming UN vote on Ukraine
Malaysian PM dissolve parliament, calls for early election
Venezuela floods kill 25
Russia’s responses will be tough: Putin warns Ukraine
Awami League factional clash leaves two dead
Ronaldo reaches 700th club goal mark
Country's first 6-lane bridge opened for all
India inflation to hit 5 month high in September
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft