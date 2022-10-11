Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 2:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

French energy giant offers pay talks to end fuel strike

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

PARIS, Oct 10: France's TotalEnergies said Sunday it would advance annual pay talks with unions if they dropped a blockade of fuel depots and refineries that has slashed petrol supplies across the country.
Vehicle owners have faced increasingly long waits to fill up after two weeks of strikes by workers demanding higher wages in response to soaring prices.
"I haven't been able to work for two days now," complained 60-year-old taxi driver Thierry.
He had "gone round the whole of Paris" to find fuel and had already been waiting for three hours at a filling station in the capital for fuel tankers to turn up, he said.
Like other major oil companies, TotalEnergies has seen its profits soar as energy prices skyrocket during the war in Ukraine. Government officials have been pressing the company to settle the standoff.
TotalEnergies runs a network of around 3,500 filling stations in France, nearly a third of the total. Most of them are low on fuel or even empty for some kinds of petrol.
"If the depot blockades end and with the agreement of all labour representatives, the company proposes to move forward the annual salary negotiations from November to October," TotalEnergies said.
The discussions would define "how employees will benefit from TotalEnergies' exceptional results before the end of this year, taking into account this year's inflation".
On Sunday, the CGT union branch at the company -- which is leading the strikes at TotalEnergies and at rival Esso-ExxonMobil -- said the industrial action would continue, but that it was open to talks as soon as Monday.
"If we do start talks, it will be based on our demands -- a 10-percent salary hike... retroactive for the year 2022," branch coordinator Eric Sellini told AFP.
Currently three of Total's refineries are blocked, including its largest, in Normandy, and a fuel depot near Flandres in the north.
Management at Esso-ExxonMobil said it would hold talks with the unions representing its staff Monday, expressing confidence it could reach a rapid settlement.
The government has already dipped into strategic stockpiles in a bid to bring relief, and exceptionally fuel tankers are being allowed to make deliveries Sunday.
"I'm all in favour of dialogue so French people don't have to put up with this industrial action for too long," Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told BFM television.
The government has increased supplies by 20 percent, she said, but fears of running out of fuel were aggravating the shortage. Some areas have seen a 30-percent spike in sales to motorists.
"The situation should improve tomorrow," she added.
That sentiment was echoed by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.
"The situation is going to improve throughout the week," she told journalists on Sunday on the sidelines of her visit to Algeria.
The government had freed up stocks of fuel to supply filling stations and the deliveries would arrive "progressively", she added.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL and Uqeel sign agreement
Shimanto Bank inks tri-party deal with GD Assist,MHTC
MBL donates an ambulance to Senbagh Upazila Health Complex
Dollar crisis weighs down industrial import plans
Rosatom to upgrade Savar facility to sterilise pathogens in food
Govt gives priority to Ctg considering its importance, says Tipu
Govt includes informal sector in industrial policy- 2022
Stocks dip on profit booking


Latest News
BB asks banks to verify global commodity prices quoted by importers
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka seeks more effective role from London
Dengue death toll rises to 70 with two more deaths: DGHS
BTRC blocks 331 gambling, betting websites
Job scam: ACC submits charge sheet against 50
Youth killed in Joypurhat road crash
Country has drifted away from Liberation War spirit: GM Quader
Anti-govt Movement: BNP holds talks with Jagpa, Muslim League
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin talks deportation, house arrest
BB asks banks to prepare citizen charter
Most Read News
76 people killed in Nigeria boat accident
N Korea says recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills
India declines to disclose upcoming UN vote on Ukraine
Malaysian PM dissolve parliament, calls for early election
Venezuela floods kill 25
Russia’s responses will be tough: Putin warns Ukraine
Awami League factional clash leaves two dead
Ronaldo reaches 700th club goal mark
Country's first 6-lane bridge opened for all
India inflation to hit 5 month high in September
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft