Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 2:24 AM
Multi specialized Evercare Hospital opens in Chattogram

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP (2nd from right) and Health Minister Zahid Malek, MP (3rd from right) attend opening ceremony of Evercare Hospital in the port city Monday.

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 10: Evercare Group has announced the official opening of Chattogram's first multi specialized tertiary care 470-bed Evercare Hospital in the port city Monday.
Matthew Hobart, Co-Managing Partner of TPG Growth and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Evercare Group, Bob Kundanmal, Chairman of Evercare Hospital Bangladesh and Massimiliano Colella, Group CEO of Evercare Group conducted the opening ceremony.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP addressed the opening ceremony as the Chief Guest. Health Minister Zahid Malek, MP, Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, MP and Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) Chairman M Zahirul Alam Dubash, former CDA Chairman Abdus Salam were present as guests of honour.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said: "It is important to provide world-class and quality healthcare to the people of developed economies.  In this regard, the Evercare Hospital Chattogram will serve as a milestone in achieving our goals of providing superior health services to the people."
Health Minister Zahid Malek, MP said: "Evercare Group is playing a leading role in investing in the healthcare sector of Bangladesh.  The inauguration of this internationally recognized hospital will make significant progress in ensuring healthcare for the people of Chattogram Division and its surrounding areas."
Matthew Hobart, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Evercare Group and Co-Managing Partner of TPG Growth said: "Evercare Hospital Chattogram  has set a unique example of providing high-quality services and playing a fruitful role in ensuring healthcare.  We are proud to improve the quality of service and start a new chapter in healthcare delivery in Bangladesh."
Massimiliano Colella, Group CEO of Evercare Group said: "I believe that the hospital will remove all obstacles being faced by the people in  seeking medical care in the country."
Evercare Hospital Bangladesh Chairman Bob Kundanmal said: "Evercare Hospital Chattogram is a multi-specialty hospital, managed by the latest technology and world-class medical professionals."
Evercare Hospital Chattogram  has been built on a total area of 4 lakh 92 thousand square feet area in Ananya residential area of Chattogram.


