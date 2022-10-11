HSBC introduces foreign currency transaction thru RTGS

HSBC bank, along with Bangladesh Bank (BB), has initiated foreign currency (FCY) transaction solution through real-time gross settlement (RTGS) clearing of the central bank.

This solution will enable HSBC's valued customers to make domestic foreign currency payments to other participating bank's FCY accounts and to receive FCY payments from other participating bank's FCY accounts, said a press release of HSBC on Monday.

Additionally, the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) under the trade umbrella can now receive domestic export payments and execute domestic import payments besides receiving fund transfer via FCY RTGS from other bank margin accounts/ERQ account for import liability settlements.

Earlier, domestic foreign currency settlement was executed through FCY demand draft (FDD), drawn on Bangladesh Bank, which required multiple days. This previous process was time consuming as the transaction details had to be checked and validated manually, the release said.

HSBC has been continuously introducing smooth and convenient digital services through its online platform, HSBCnet.

Through the establishment of domestic foreign currency settlement through RTGS, clients will be able to make their cash management payments online which remove their need to physically visit bank premises and handle paper-based instruments like FDD. As the FCY RTGS process is automated, the transaction will be faster, safer and more secured.

Payments will now be processed easily without any hassle and fund realisation for payee will be faster.



















