Govt bond trading starts with hope to treble capital market

With increase of existing 27 per cent GDP-market capitalization to 50 per cent, the country's capital market may grow three times larger in three years, a senior BSEC official said. The DSE started trading in government bond from Monday expanding its horizon.

Abdul Halim, Commissioner, Bangladesh Security Exchange Commission (BSEC) made this optimistic view while attending a function in the city organized by Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh (DBA) on Monday on the occasion of World Investors Week.

Referring to World Bank data the official said, "Our GDP-market capitalization ratio now at 27 percent while the size of our GDP was USD416 billion in 2021. But size of the GDP is likely to exceed $600 billion by 2025.

Now if we take GDP-market capitalization at 50 per cent at that time, the size of the market would be more than $300 billion. That is, in terms of money, it will be Tk30 lakh crores. That means our current capital market will be three times more in size," he said.

Abdul Halim said, "We always say that our market is mainly based on equity. There are bonds, here comes the issue of government money, mutual funds, Sukuk and even Chittagong Stock Exchange is thinking of launching a commodity exchange.

We have talked about these products. But his contribution is still relatively low. Keeping our market in line with GDP size, it is possible to increase it to 50 per cent by 2025," Halim said.

The BSEC commissioner said currently only 2 per cent people of the country have come to the stock market. It is possible to increase it to 8 million in 2030.

He said 58 per cent US citizens are participating in the stock market. But in Bangladesh it is only 2 per cent or 1.8 million which could be 8 million in 2030, he added.

"Two major incidents have happened in our market in the past and many laws and regulations have been made to overcome it. Apart from this, reforms have been carried out. At the same time, disciplinary action has been taken against those responsible for the incident", her said.

DSE President Richard D Rosario was present as a special guest in the program and DSE Chairman Yunusur Rahman presided over the meeting.

Richard de Rosario said, "I am trading government bond from today. A new window has opened. Our trading volume will increase as a result of this; the gap between stock market and GDP will also decrease.

Besides, we will get a new instrument, a new market. Then if we see the equity market is slow, we can move towards the bond market. Again, when the bond market is slow, we can go to the equity market. That means many options will be created for us."











