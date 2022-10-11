B2B connectivity can boost BD-Kosovo bilateral trade



Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman (3rd from left) meets visiting Deputy Foreign Minister of Kosovo Kreshnik Ahmeti (4th from right) at a city hotel in the city, on Monday.

The DCCI president said this while meeting with visiting Deputy Foreign Minister of Kosovo Kreshnik Ahmeti at a city hotel in the city, according to a press release.

During the meeting, Rizwan Rahman said bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Kosovo was US$0.31 million only in 2020. "Our export to Kosovo in 2021 was $1.41 million," he added.

Rahman also said that like Kosovo, here in Bangladesh the economy is driven by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

He proposed that virtual B2B match-making between the businessmen of both the countries will ensure knowing each other as well as create scope of new ventures.

"Kosovo can hire our IT professionals, engineers and skilled work force from Bangladesh", Rahman added.

He said RMG and pharmaceutical products of Bangladesh show huge export potential in Kosovo.

He also said that framing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Bangladesh and Kosovo may facilitate to promote trade, investment, commercial and economic interests.

BSS adds: Both the countries can capitalize their expertise and competitive advantage of producing their goods and services for enhancing mutual trade and investment, he added.

Kreshnik Ahmeti said that 92 percent of businesses in Kosovo are SMEs and 98 percent are small and medium enterprises.

"Kosovo is a free market but to know each other reciprocal exchange of business delegation can play a pivotal role," he added.

He also informed that the foreign and economic policies of Kosovo normally do not change.

He said last year Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Kosovo was good and they are transforming their coal based power to renewables.

He also suggested that a joint business committee and B2B forum can be established to boost bilateral trade.

DCCI Senior Vice President Arman Haque, Vice President Monowar Hossain, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bangladesh Anirban Neogi and Ambassador of Kosovo in Dhaka Guner Ureya were also present during the meeting.











