BD, Japan sign renewal of co-op for development



Japan State Minister for MLIT Iishi Hiroo (extreme left) and Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to the Bangladesh Prime Minister (extreme right) attend MoC signing ceremony among others in Tokyo on Wednesday last.

State Minister for MLIT Iishi Hiroo and Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and Bangladesh Ambassador in Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed were present during the signing ceremony, says a press release.

The MoC was signed between Hayashi Toshiyuki, Vice Minister for MLIT, Japan and Muhammad Ibrahim, CEO of PPP Authority, Bangladesh.

Earlier on 4th October 2022, a day-long discussion and evaluation of the MoC took place in the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) where the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus led the Bangladesh delegation while Japanese delegation was led by Hayashi Toshiyuki, Vice Minister of MLIT.

The other members of Bangladesh delegation include Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain, Roads and Highways Division Secretary ABM Aminullah Nuri, PPPA CEO Muhammad Ibrahim, Railways Ministry Secretary Md Humayun Kabir, Additional Secretary of ERD Shahriar Kader Siddiky and Chattogram WASA Managing Director AKM Fazlullah. They were supported by relevant officials of respective directorates and authorities.















