Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 2:23 AM
BD, Japan sign renewal of co-op for development

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Desk

Japan State Minister for MLIT Iishi Hiroo (extreme left) and Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to the Bangladesh Prime Minister (extreme right) attend MoC signing ceremony among others in Tokyo on Wednesday last.

Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) along with the Embassy of Bangladesh in Tokyo, Japan organized a 'Renewal of Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC)' signing ceremony with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) of Japan at the Bangabandhu Auditorium of the Embassy of Bangladesh in Tokyo, on October 5.
State Minister for MLIT Iishi Hiroo and Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and Bangladesh Ambassador in Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed were present during the signing ceremony, says a press release.
The MoC was signed between  Hayashi Toshiyuki, Vice Minister for MLIT, Japan and  Muhammad Ibrahim, CEO of PPP Authority, Bangladesh.  
Earlier on 4th October 2022, a day-long discussion and evaluation of the MoC took place in the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) where the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus led the Bangladesh delegation while Japanese delegation was led by  Hayashi Toshiyuki, Vice Minister of MLIT.
The other members of Bangladesh delegation include Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary  Md Mokammel Hossain, Roads and Highways Division Secretary  ABM Aminullah Nuri, PPPA CEO  Muhammad Ibrahim, Railways Ministry Secretary  Md Humayun Kabir, Additional Secretary of ERD  Shahriar Kader Siddiky and Chattogram WASA Managing Director  AKM Fazlullah. They were supported by relevant officials of respective directorates and authorities.


