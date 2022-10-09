Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 October, 2022, 11:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Russia names new general to lead Ukraine offensive after setbacks

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200

MOSCOW, Oct 8: Russia on Saturday appointed a new general to lead the Ukraine offensive after Moscow suffered a series of military setbacks that triggered criticism of the army's leadership.
The Russian defence ministry said General Sergey Surovikin had been appointed  "commander of the Joint Grouping of Forces in the areas of the special military operation", using the Kremlin's term for the offensive.
The decision was announced after Moscow's forces were pushed back by Kyiv in recent weeks in areas the Kremlin had declared Russian "forever".
According to the ministry's website, Surovikin is 55, born in Siberia's Novosibirsk.
He has combat experience in the 1990s conflicts in Tajikistan and Chechnya and, more recently, in Syria, where Moscow intervened in 2015 on the side of Bashar al-Assad's regime.
Until now Surovikin led the "South" forces in Ukraine, according to a defence ministry report in July.
The name of his predecessor has never been officially revealed,      but some Russian media said it was General Alexander Dvornikov  -- also a general of the Second Chechen War and Russian commander in Syria.
The decision -- unusually made public by Moscow -- comes after a series of crushing defeats suffered by the Russian army in Ukraine.
Russian forces were driven out of much of the northeastern Kharkiv region in early September by a Ukrainian counter-offensive that allowed Kyiv to retake thousands of square kilometres of territory.
Russian troops also lost territory in the southern Kherson region as well as the Lyman transport hub in eastern Ukraine.
The setbacks led to growing criticism of the military leadership, including from the elite.
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov called for the firing of a top general last week, while a senior lawmaker -- Andrei Kartapolov -- urged military officials to stop "lying" about the situation on the battlefield.    -AFP    



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia names new general to lead Ukraine offensive after setbacks
Construction worker killed in K'chhari building collapse
Renovated DEMU trains to run on Parbatipur-Rangpur route from today
BGB hauls Yaba, crystal meth worth Tk 125m
JP is united, not in any alliance: Chunnu
PM opens Madhumati Bridge today
UGC notifies 23 pvt univs to shift to permanent campuses by Dec 31
Miladunnabi today


Latest News
Deadly clashes in West Bank, shooting attack in Jerusalem
ICPC 2021: DU team wins regional programming contest at BUBT
Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi tody
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles
Julian Assange supporters form human chain outside UK Parliament
Tajul hails prospect of waste-to-energy revolution
President urges Buddhist leaders to build peaceful country
Two workers killed as roof collapses in Khagrachhari
Russia names new general to lead Ukraine offensive
We don’t need any external advices for Bangladesh: Momen
Most Read News
Julian Assange supporters form human chain outside UK Parliament
11 killed as bus catches fire in India's Maharashtra
Elon Musk offers proposal to resolve China-Taiwan tensions
Registration to be start on Oct 7
The members of DB  in a special drive seized a huge amount of foreign liquor
Climate insurance facilities in country a must
Illegal parking of heavy vehicles on the roadside along the Beribadh
20 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
Russia names new general to lead Ukraine offensive
The EU and Bangladesh: Natural Partners in the Climate Crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft