Construction worker killed in K'chhari building collapse



A worker was killed as an under-construction building of Khagrachhari Hill District Council (KHDC) collapsed on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The deceased was identified as Sazzad, 17, one of the 16 workers working on the front side of the building, said Mongsuipru

Chowdhury Opu, KHDC chairman.

The under-construction balcony of KHDC's annex building collapsed suddenly around 5 pm.

Members of the Fire Service, Army, police and Red Crescent immediately rushed to the spot to conduct a rescue operation.

"We are suspecting workers are trapped under the debris. Operation is going on to rescue them," said Mongsuipru Chowdhury Opu.

The matter will be investigated, he said.

The construction work of KHDC administrative building began in 2018 and was continuing in phases. -UNB













KHAGRACHARI, Oct 8: A worker was killed and five others were injured as an under-construction building of Khagrachhari Hill District Council (KHDC) collapsed on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Sazzad, 17, one of the 16 workers working on the front side of the building, said MongsuipruChowdhury Opu, KHDC chairman.The under-construction balcony of KHDC's annex building collapsed suddenly around 5 pm.Members of the Fire Service, Army, police and Red Crescent immediately rushed to the spot to conduct a rescue operation."We are suspecting workers are trapped under the debris. Operation is going on to rescue them," said Mongsuipru Chowdhury Opu.The matter will be investigated, he said.The construction work of KHDC administrative building began in 2018 and was continuing in phases. -UNB