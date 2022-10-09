Renovated DEMU trains to run on Parbatipur-Rangpur route from today

DINAJPUR, Oct 8: The Diesel-Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) trains, which had become inoperative due to lack of maintenance, inadequate engineering staff and spare parts within only seven years, are likely to start operation again in the

country.

At the initial stage, a DEMU train will start operation in the Rangpur-Parbatipur route in the Western Region of Bangladesh Railway from Sunday. From Sunday, it will leave Parbatipur at 5:15pm and arrive in Rangpur at 6:10pm everyday carrying passengers.

After a break of 10 minutes, it will start from Rangpur at 6:20pm and reach Parbatipur at 7:20pm, according Bangladesh Railway's Assistant Chief Operating Superintendent (West) Abdul Awal.

He informed that the run down coaches and engines of the DEMU trains are being renovated locally with the local engineering experts of the Railway with support of Md Asaduzzaman, a retired officer of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC).

At the initial stage, it was seen that the renovation with local technology is working well and the service of the renovated overhauled engines and coaches is satisfactory. That's why the authority has decided to operate the train in the Rangpur-Parbatipur route. After overhauling of all engines, the operation of DEMU trains will start at all routes, according to the Railway sources.

In 2013, the government imported 20 sets of DEMU (Diesel-Electric Multiple Unit) trains from China's Tangshan Railway Vehicle Company Ltd to facilitate short distance travels on rail. The company made the trains with the technical support of Daniel Technical Research Institute of China.

The railway authority introduced the DEMU trains with no significant initiatives for the maintenance of the trains. Due to these reasons, though the lifespan of the Chinese-made trains was projected to be around 35 years, 17 out of the 20 DEMU trains have reportedly become inoperative due to the lack of maintenance, lack of modules and spare parts within only seven years.

As a result, operations of all DEMU trains were kept suspended and the railway authority was trying to find out a solution to make those operative after renovation.

According to the Railway sources, each of the DEMU train has 40 modules for operation. At least Tk 7 lakh is needed to buy each of the modules from the country of origin of the DEMU trains.

In this situation, retired BAEC high official and researcher Asaduzzaman started his research to solve the problem with local technologies and software at a room of the Saidpur Officers' Club. With his continuous effort of 72 days, he innovated the way of functioning the engines and coaches locally.

According to the Railway sources, removing the modules, Asaduzzaman installed two controllers in each of the engines. After installing the controllers, the engine started functioning. In the trial operation on September 4 this year, the engines were seen functioning smoothly and satisfactorily.





