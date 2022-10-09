BGB hauls Yaba, crystal meth worth Tk 125m

COX'S BAZAR, Oct 8: Border Guard Bangladesh, or BGB, has seized Yaba pills and crystal meth, also known as ice, worth an estimated Tk 125 million in two separate busts at Teknaf Upazila here.

The drugs were recovered from the Haikong Check-Post and the Naf River area early on Saturday, said Lt Col Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar, Commander of the Teknaf-2 BGB.

The haul includes 2.12 kg of crystal meth and more than 80,000 Yaba pills. But no one was detained in the raids.

A BGB team was patrolling the Naf River along the Myanmar border when they noticed two people crossing the zero line on a boat. The BGB troopers ordered them to stop, but the two leapt into the river and swam over to the Myanmar side of the border, leaving a plastic bag behind. A search of the bag turned up 2.12 kg of crystal meth and 30,000 Yaba tablets. The estimated black market value of the haul was Tk 110 million, Khalid said.

Another BGB team conducted a search on an easy bike at the Haikong Check-Post and found 50,000 Yaba tablets wrapped in polythene, worth an approximately Tk 15 million. The BGB personnel seized the vehicle as well.

















