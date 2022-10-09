Video
JP is united, not in any alliance: Chunnu

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, MP, said on Saturday, "There is no division in Jatiya Party (JP), it's united."
"Now there is no council of Jatiya Party, some people are using the name of Jatiya Party with regard to its council, but our party has nothing to do with that council," he said.
Mujibul Haque said, we are not taking such talk into the consideration.
He said that JP "is united"  under the leadership of party Chairman GM Quader.
He said that 38 out of 41 Presidium members and 20 out of 26 MPs of the party were present at "today meeting attended by presidium members and MPs.
Only those who are sick or abroad, could not come, he said, he told reporters, after the meeting.
Replying to a question, he said that GM is now the Leader of the opposition in Parliament.
He said that the MPs of JP would attend Parliament under the leadership of GM Quader.  
He said, Begum Roshan Ershad      is JP's chief patron,  which is a decorative post.
Chunnu said that Begum Roshan Ershad does not have the authority to call council meetings.
Begum Roshan Ershad should not use the flag of the leader of the opposition.
"It's a  question of morality," he said.  
MPs of the party, he said, had elected GM  uader as as the leader of the opposition.
He said that Mashiur Rahman Ranga was never the Whip of JP Parliamentary Party.
He said that JP did not form a coalition with Awami League after the 2018 election.
Jatiya Party speaks for the people and its own politics, some people think that JP was joining with BNP, he said.
In fact, BNP is moving ahead with its own politics and JP is not in any alliance, he said.
Replying to a question, he said that the present  government has failed to run the country. He said that at some of the places electricity goes out for two hours to 24 hours.
People are not sure when electricity would be restored, he said.
People are not safe on roads, they don't get transports to go to work , this government has completely failed to ensure timely transport service.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft