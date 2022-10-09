PM opens Madhumati Bridge today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually opens the Madhumati Bridge to traffic today

Bangladesh's first six-lane bridge has been built as a Nelson Low Arch bridge, curved like a bow, at a cost of Tk 960 crore.

Of its six lanes, four would be dedicated to high speed vehicles and two would be used as service roads.

The bridge is connected to the Asian Highway.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded its construction under the Roads and Highways Department's (RHD) Cross Border Network Improvement Project.

The dream bridge would not only connect the districts of Narail, Khula, Magura, Satkhira, Chua-danga, Jashore and Jhenidah but also significantly reduce the travel

time between different destinations.

The 690-metre long and 27.10 metre wide bridge is connected by 4.273-km long roads on two sides.

Common folks in the region including those in Gopalganj and Narail are excited about the long-awaited opening of the bridge to traffic.

RHD's Project Director of the Cross Border Road Network Improvement Project Shyamal Bhattacharjee said that the Prime Minister would virtually inaugurate to traffic the Madhumati Bridge at Kalna Point and Shitalakshya Bridge at Narayanganj simultaneously.

The Madhumati River flows between Lohagara upazila in Narail and Kashiani in Gopalganj.

The Madhumati Bridge would enable the people of the region to travel to Dhaka directly by road.

Madhumati Bridge at Kalnaghat will be the gateway for the people of south-western region after crossing the Padma Bridge.

On the eastern side of the bridge is Shankarpasha of Kashiani upazila in Gopalganj and Kalna in Lohagra upazila, Narail is on the wester side.

Shankarpasha is a bordering village in Gopalagganj, while Kalna is a bordering village in Narail district.

The bridge built on the border of the two districts will facilitate road communication for people in at least 10 districts with Dhaka.

On the eve of inauguration of the bridge a meeting was held with Deputy Commissioner Habibur Rahman of Narail in the chair, attended by Superintendent of Police Sadia Khatun, Kalia Upazila Chairman Krishnapad Ghosh and Narail Press Club President Enamul Kabir.

RHD Executive Engineer Ashrafuzzaman gave a briefing on the salient points of the bridge.

On January 24, 2015, Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of this bridge.















