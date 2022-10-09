Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 October, 2022, 11:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM opens Madhumati Bridge today

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually opens the Madhumati Bridge to traffic today
Bangladesh's first six-lane bridge has been built as a Nelson Low Arch bridge, curved like a bow, at a cost of Tk 960 crore.
Of its six lanes, four would be dedicated to high speed vehicles and two would be used as service roads.
The bridge is connected to the Asian Highway.
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded its construction under the Roads and Highways Department's (RHD) Cross Border Network Improvement Project.
The dream bridge would not only connect the districts of Narail, Khula, Magura, Satkhira, Chua-danga, Jashore and Jhenidah but also significantly reduce the travel
time between different destinations.
The 690-metre long and 27.10 metre wide bridge is connected by 4.273-km long roads on two sides.
Common folks in the region including those in Gopalganj and Narail are excited about the long-awaited opening of the bridge to traffic.
RHD's Project Director of the Cross Border Road Network Improvement Project Shyamal Bhattacharjee said that the Prime Minister would virtually inaugurate to traffic the Madhumati Bridge at Kalna Point and Shitalakshya Bridge at Narayanganj simultaneously.
The Madhumati River flows between Lohagara upazila in Narail and Kashiani in Gopalganj.
The Madhumati Bridge would enable the people of the region to travel to Dhaka directly by road.
Madhumati Bridge at Kalnaghat will be the gateway for the people of south-western region after crossing the Padma Bridge.
On the eastern side of the bridge is Shankarpasha of Kashiani upazila in Gopalganj and Kalna in  Lohagra upazila, Narail is on the wester side.
Shankarpasha is a bordering village in Gopalagganj, while Kalna is a bordering village in Narail district.
The bridge built on the border of the two districts will facilitate road  communication for people in at least 10 districts with Dhaka.
On the eve of inauguration of the bridge a meeting was held with Deputy Commissioner Habibur Rahman of Narail in the chair, attended by  Superintendent of Police Sadia Khatun, Kalia Upazila Chairman Krishnapad Ghosh and Narail Press Club President Enamul Kabir.
RHD Executive Engineer Ashrafuzzaman gave a briefing on the salient points of the bridge.
On January 24, 2015, Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of this bridge.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia names new general to lead Ukraine offensive after setbacks
Construction worker killed in K'chhari building collapse
Renovated DEMU trains to run on Parbatipur-Rangpur route from today
BGB hauls Yaba, crystal meth worth Tk 125m
JP is united, not in any alliance: Chunnu
PM opens Madhumati Bridge today
UGC notifies 23 pvt univs to shift to permanent campuses by Dec 31
Miladunnabi today


Latest News
Deadly clashes in West Bank, shooting attack in Jerusalem
ICPC 2021: DU team wins regional programming contest at BUBT
Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi tody
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles
Julian Assange supporters form human chain outside UK Parliament
Tajul hails prospect of waste-to-energy revolution
President urges Buddhist leaders to build peaceful country
Two workers killed as roof collapses in Khagrachhari
Russia names new general to lead Ukraine offensive
We don’t need any external advices for Bangladesh: Momen
Most Read News
Julian Assange supporters form human chain outside UK Parliament
11 killed as bus catches fire in India's Maharashtra
Elon Musk offers proposal to resolve China-Taiwan tensions
Registration to be start on Oct 7
The members of DB  in a special drive seized a huge amount of foreign liquor
Climate insurance facilities in country a must
Illegal parking of heavy vehicles on the roadside along the Beribadh
20 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
Russia names new general to lead Ukraine offensive
The EU and Bangladesh: Natural Partners in the Climate Crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft