UGC notifies 23 pvt univs to shift to permanent campuses by Dec 31

University Grants Commission Bangladesh wrote to 23 private universities of the country to transfer the entire education programme to their permanent campuses in last April.

UGC has taken a strict decision to stop admission of students in the universities which do not move to their permanent campuses by December 31. Apart from this, it has also been decided to declare the present campuses illegal.

Universities are gearing up to move to permanent campuses after such a tough decision by UGC. Many are nearing the final stage of preparations to move to permanent campuses, while others want to take more time to relocate.

For this they have also communicated with UGC through letter. But UGC does not want to give time to all universities. The time may be extended only for those universities which will take two/three months to move to the permanent campus. In the case of the rest, it is said that the previous decision will be upheld.

The universities facing the deadline are The People's University of Bangladesh, Dhaka International University, Manarat International University, BRAC University, Bangladesh University, University of Development Alternative, South East University, Daffodils International University, Stamford University Bangladesh, State University of Bangladesh, Northern University Bangladesh, Green University of Bangladesh, Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology, The Millennium University, Presidency University, University of South Asia, Uttara University, Victoria University of Bangladesh, Prime Asia University, Royal University of Dhaka, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh and ASA University Bangladesh.

Investigation found that despite receiving the letter from UGC, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) has not shifted their entire educational programme to the permanent campus. They are only conducting their academic activities in the permanent campus at Mohammadpur. The university is still running the admission process from the temporary campus at Dhanmondi. BRAC University is continuing its academic activities in a temporary campus at Mohakhali in the capital. State University of Bangladesh temporary campus Kalabagan is still continuing the admission and academic activities. Although the permanent campus of Green University of Bangladesh is in Purbachal, their current activities are being conducted in the temporary campus at Agargaon.

Besides, the condition of other universities is almost the same. As a result, most universities are unlikely to fully shift to permanent campuses by December 31.

The private universities that received the letter say that their permanent campuses are currently under construction. They will complete the process of relocation once the construction work is completed.

Besides, these universities will lose students if they suddenly move to permanent campuses. So they don't want to go to permanent campus now.

When asked about going to the permanent campus, State University of Bangladesh treasurer Dr Md Hasan Kawsar said we are in regular contact with the UGC regarding moving to a permanent campus. We are in regular correspondence with the Commission. Construction of permanent campus is in progress. However, it is unlikely to be completed by December 31. Therefore, it will not be possible to conduct all class-examinations in the Purbachal permanent campus completely by December 31.

Meanwhile, ULAB Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Imran Rahman said we have already shifted to a permanent campus. Classes are conducted there. We are in regular communication with UGC, they have not given us any such letter.

UGC Member (Private University) Prof Dr Biswajit Chanda said if any university does not transfer the entire educational programme to the permanent campus within the stipulated time, they will not be exempted as per UGC guidelines. Action will be taken against them as per instructions. Those who do not go to the permanent campus will be declared closed for admission of new students.

Note that according to Section 7(2) of the Private Universities Act 2010, universities can conduct their activities on temporary campuses for seven years after receiving approval. If it is not possible to go to the permanent campus within this period, the universities can apply to extend the time. This period can be extended up to five more years. However, even after 12 years, the UGC has taken a tough decision like stopping the admission of students as the universities have not moved to permanent campuses.





