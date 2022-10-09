Miladunnabi today

The holy Eid-e-Miladun-nabi will be observed today (Sunday), marking the day of birth and passing away of Prophet Hazrat Muham-mad (pbuh), with religious festivity and fervour.

On this day in 570, the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar, Muhammad (pbuh) was born in Makkah with divine blessings and messages of peace for mankind. He also passed away on the same day.

President Abdul Hamid

and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages greeting the people of the country and the Muslims across the world on the occasion.

The President in his message said the Prophet's teachings in religious and worldly life are for all mankind to follow." May the life and philosophy of the Prophet (PBUH) enlighten all our lives, may it guide our journeys," he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hsaina said, "I believe that peace, justice and welfare of the world can be ensured only through following the unique lifestyle of the Prophet (PBUH), his universal teachings and Sunnah in today's conflict-stricken world with the Coronavirus pandemic"

She urged all to follow the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The day is a public holiday.

Different government and non-government organisations, including the Islamic Foundation (IF), have chalked out elaborate programmes to mark the day.

Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Radio will broadcast special programmes highlighting the importance of the day. -UNB















