CEC Awal asks police, admin to perform duties impartially in polls

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal asked the police and administration to perform duties impartially and stop harassment of candidates for political purpose.

He said this on Saturday after the meeting with the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of 61 districts on Zilla Parishad elections.

At the Agargaon EC building Habubul Awal said, "If we cannot ignore political pressure and come out of nepotism the elections will turn into a farce. We have to handle each and every unrest situation with a heavy hand."

"Upcoming Zilla Parishad elections are our preparation for the 12th general elections," he added.

"Use of muscle power and conflicting situations hinder the exercise of voting rights of the voters," he said and added, "We will bring them under accountability, if anyone fails to control the unpleasant situations and help the perpetrators."

"A questionable election damages the reputation of the government. That's why we will try utmost to represent the public opinion in each and every election. If we can hold this feeling into our hearts we can present neutral elections," said Awal.

The meeting began at 10:00am at the auditorium of the Election Commission Secretariat with the CEC in the chair.

Apart from the DCs SPs, Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division of the Home Ministry and Additional Inspector General of Police were present in the meeting.

Mentioning that the election is an ongoing process as per the constitution and various laws, the CEC said though the parliamentary elections are held every five years, various elections related to the local government continue throughout the year.

The district council elections are scheduled to be held on October 17 followed by two by-elections to the Jatiya Sangsad.

He said the 12th parliamentary general elections will be held in the last quarter of next year or at the beginning of 2024.

In the welcome address, Habibul Awal said, DCs and SPs need to realise the importance of forming government and local government through elections in a democratic system.

Awal admits the controversy of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and said, "EVM can control fraudulence and violence in the polling stations. But use of EVM in 150 constituencies will depend on its availability."

EC also took preparations for holding elections in ballot papers in 300 electoral seats and ask DCs and SPs to take preparations for all kind of situations.















