Sunday, 9 October, 2022, 11:17 AM
UN values skills, dutifulness of BD peacekeeper

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 259
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United Nations' has highly appreciated the skills and dutifulness of Bangladeshi peacekeepers.
"The United Nations' Military Adviser Gen Birame Diop in a meeting with a Bangladeshi delegation has highly appreciated the skills and dutifulness of Bangladeshi peacekeepers," a Foreign Ministry statement said on Saturday.
He has also expressed deep grief and condemnation over the death of three Bangladeshi peacekeepers while on duty in the UN peacekeeping mission- in the Central African Republic.
A team of 29 members of the National Defence College (NDC) of Bangladesh visited the UN
Headquarters and the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations on Friday. Commandant of NDC Lt Gen Md Akbar Hossain led the delegation.
The visit was held under 'Overseas Study Tour-2' as part of the National Defence Course-2022.
During the meeting, Bangladesh delegation requested to take more peacekeepers from Bangladesh in the UN peacekeeping operations. Bangladesh team highlighted various aspects of the UN peacekeeping operations at the field level and UN Headquarters.
The delegation includes senior officers from the Bangladesh Armed Forces and the Bangladesh Civil Service, along with senior defence services officers from Nigeria, Sri Lanka, and the United Kingdom.
UN Deputy Military Adviser Maj Gen Maureen O' Brien briefed the delegation at the UN headquarters.
Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, welcomed the delegation in an informal ceremony organised at the Bangabandhu Auditorium of the mission.
The Permanent Representative focused on the various activities of the mission as well as the significant role played and contribution made by Bangladesh in the United Nations, on different issues such as peacekeeping and peace-building, the Rohingya crisis, the graduation from the least developed country, climate change, migration, implementation of the SDGs, post- Covid global system and current global situation.
Lt Gen Akbar thanked all the members of the permanent mission, including the Permanent Representative, for their intense and fruitful participation in the work of the United Nations, including peacekeeping.
Brig Gen Md Sadekuzzaman, Defence Adviser of the Mission, in his briefing, highlighted various aspects of Bangladesh's participation and successes in peacekeeping activities.


