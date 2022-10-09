Video
Non-bailable arrest warrants for Pak Interior Minister

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Oct 8: A Rawalpindi court on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a corruption case.
The order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was passed by the court of Senior Civil Judge Ghulam Akbar. It states that Sanaullah was nominated in an first information report (FIR) and his arrest "is necessary in the case, so non-bailable arrest warrants of the accused may be issued".
"Records reflect that contention of the investigating officer is genuine, hence, the same is accepted in the interest of justice and non-bailable arrest warrants of the accused namely Rana Sanaullah is issued accordingly," the order stated.    -DAWN



